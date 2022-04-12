Tram services around Leppings Lane and Middlewood have been suspended this evening (April 11) following the crash at around 4.30pm at the junction of Middlewood Road and Parkside Road.

Photos shared online show how the police van was wedged alongside it on the tram’s nearside, which was heading heading south on the yellow line. Both the front carriage of the tram and the van appear badly damaged.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two officers in the van were injured in the crash, as was a member of the public onboard the tram.

A police van has collided with a tram at the junction of Middlewood Road and Parkside Road in Hillsborough.

As of around 7.40pm, the tram has left the scene.

One eyewitness told The Star the scene of the accident was taped off by police and was “heaving with emergency services,” including police cars, ambulances and two fire engines.

Stagecoach Supertram confirmed in a tweet that the tram was not operating between Hillsborough and Middlewood.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “A police van responding to an incident on blue lights was involved in a collision with a Supertram at about 5.40pm today (April 11) at the junction of Middlewood Road and Leppings Lane in Sheffield.

“One officer suffered minor injuries, while another suffered a broken leg, and it is believed one member of public on the tram also received minor injuries.

“The road was closed while the police van was recovered, while the tram was able to make its own way back to the depot.