The Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum shares photos of him visiting the Yorkshire moors with his 16 million followers on Instagram.

The Crown Prince of Dubai surprised Yorkshire with a visit to the moors this week where he spent time grouse shooting with his children and friends.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who has 16,000,000 followers on Instagram, posted a gallery of photos on Thursday, August 24; one of the pictures showed a portrait taken of him in traditional clothing worn by people who take up grouse shooting, the next picture in the gallery shows him in action aiming at grouse with a backdrop of the Yorkshire moors.

In another image, he is shown standing with his twin children admiring the view of the moors, while another shows him being taught by a grouse shooting instructor.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Crown Prince of Dubai. (Pic credit: Francois Nel / Getty Images)

He posted another set of pictures today (August 25), this time they had a black and white filter over them, with one showing a group of men walking their dogs along a Yorkshire road. The two posts have been liked more than 300,000 times.

Many people commented on the beauty of the pictures, with some saying that they look like scenes from a film.

Who is Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum?

Sheikh Hamdan, 40, is an Emirati royal and politician who has been the Crown Prince of Dubai since 2008.

North York Moors. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

He previously served as deputy ruler of Dubai from 2006 to 2008 and is fondly known as Fazza, the pen name he uses when publishing his poetry, which means “the one who helps” in Arabic.

He is an avid equestrian and is a multiple world champion in the World Equestrian Games.

Hamdan bin Mohammed is the son of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, the senior wife of Mohammed. He is the second son of 12 children and was educated in Dubai at the Rashid School For Boys, then at the Dubai School of Government.

He continued his studies in the UK where he graduated from Sandhurst in 2001 and later attended the London School of Economics.

He is the founder of the Hamdan International Photography Award, which was launched in 2011 and launched the ‘Dubai Global’ initiative, which was meant to establish 50 commercial representatives offices for Dubai in five continents across the world. Its purpose was to support Dubai-based films and to strengthen the city’s position as a business hub.

Multi-faceted, Hamdan bin Mohammed is a licensed equestrian, skydiver and scuba diver and is known for his romantic and patriotic poems in Arabic.