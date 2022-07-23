Sir Patrick Stewart reveals the Yorkshire Tea advert was a “career highlight”

Mirfield-born Sir Patrick who is the Emeritus Chancellor of University of Huddersfield, tweeted the 60-second advert he filmed in Harrogate for Yorkshire Tea with the caption: “Career highlight for one of Yorkshire's own. Thank you @YorkshireTea for having me for a proppa cuppa.”
The 81-year-old enjoys the Yorkshire Gold blend but his recent appearance has prompted his coffee-loving fans to try a cup of tea.
Dane tweeted in response to @SirPatStew’s tweet: “This is truly marvellous, I am a coffee man but by goodness; I need a proper cup of tea now ”
Yorkshire Tea who have struck advertising gold securing the Yorkshire icon in this memorable ad, replied on twitter: “You're very welcome! It was only one of the greatest days of our entire lives.”
To which tweeter @Lottieogorman responded: “Nothing will ever top this! You have reached the pinnacle. You may as well go home now!”
Sir Patrick rose to fame while starring as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the Star Trek: The Next Generation series in the 1980s.
In the advert, released earlier this month (July 4), the award-winning actor delivers a rousing speech to pay tribute to a fictional Yorkshire Tea employee on her last day at work.
A number of employees from family-run Yorkshire Tea were invited to make an appearance in the commercial, for a once-in-a-lifetime chance to star alongside Sir Patrick, and it seems from his tweet the feeling was mutual.