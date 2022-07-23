Sir Patrick Stewart reveals the Yorkshire Tea advert was a “career highlight”

Legendary Hollywood and stage actor Sir Patrick Stewart has taken on iconic roles in the plays of Shakespeare, Pinter and Beckett and become a star through the Star Trek and X-Men movies – but he declared his recent appearance in a Yorkshire Tea advert was his “career highlight.”

By Sophie Mei Lan
Saturday, 23rd July 2022, 11:16 am

Mirfield-born Sir Patrick who is the Emeritus Chancellor of University of Huddersfield, tweeted the 60-second advert he filmed in Harrogate for Yorkshire Tea with the caption: “Career highlight for one of Yorkshire's own. Thank you @YorkshireTea for having me for a proppa cuppa.”

The 81-year-old enjoys the Yorkshire Gold blend but his recent appearance has prompted his coffee-loving fans to try a cup of tea.

Dane tweeted in response to @SirPatStew’s tweet: “This is truly marvellous, I am a coffee man but by goodness; I need a proper cup of tea now ”

Yorkshire Tea who have struck advertising gold securing the Yorkshire icon in this memorable ad, replied on twitter: “You're very welcome! It was only one of the greatest days of our entire lives.”

To which tweeter @Lottieogorman responded: “Nothing will ever top this! You have reached the pinnacle. You may as well go home now!”

Patrick Stewart delivers rousing speech in new Yorkshire Tea advert

Sir Patrick rose to fame while starring as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the Star Trek: The Next Generation series in the 1980s.

In the advert, released earlier this month (July 4), the award-winning actor delivers a rousing speech to pay tribute to a fictional Yorkshire Tea employee on her last day at work.

A number of employees from family-run Yorkshire Tea were invited to make an appearance in the commercial, for a once-in-a-lifetime chance to star alongside Sir Patrick, and it seems from his tweet the feeling was mutual.

