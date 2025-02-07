Sixes Social Cricket: The sports bar where you can drink cocktails while playing cricket

When two non-cricket playing Scotsmen launched a bar where you can eat, drink and play cricket, it sounded like a drunken recipe for disaster. Two non-cricket playing Yorkshire lasses decided to try out this bar concept including The Yorkshire Post reporter Sophie Mei Lan Malin.

My daughters are incredible cricketers so as a proud mum I endure many a cricket game. The thought of going to Sixes intrigued me but it didn't excite me.

Sixes is in Headingley spread across two floors inside the former Manahatta Bar. We started on the ground floor, ordering drinks and a stone baked pizza. It’s a stunning venue with a large bar lining one side of the room. There’s also a photo booth and a range of tables built for groups of people.

My friends and I relaxed in one of the booths. It was the perfect setting for my friend who likes beer. My other friend ordered a milkshake and me a coffee as I don't drink alcohol. It certainly had bar meets coffee shop vibes.

The stonebaked square pizza arrived, huge and served on a large wooden tray. It’s definitely one to share with a group of friends.

We then headed upstairs to the bar and the section we had booked to play cricket. It's all computerised - a bit like bowling - but cricket instead.

The game involves all the best bits of cricket - the batting. The machine shoots out balls at you which you bat to score points. I mistakenly assumed I had to run in between but it was clear I hadn't listened to the instructions. Considering my friend and I have never played cricket other than a basic version of rounders, we had a good giggle and lots of fun. I’m not sure if our stance was correct but it’s more about the fun in these nets.

The food, drink, and music were bang on for an afternoon social with friends or even a date night especially if you’re stuck for conversation or need to liven things up. Our batting skills, well, they're 'in need of improvement.'

We'll certainly be returning with our cricket-loving children as it would make the ideal place for a children’s party or a night out for a group of students.

As these stories go, the Scotsmen who set up Sixes, now own several of these bars including this one in Leeds.