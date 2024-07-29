Skatefest 2024 hailed a huge success as it makes its debut in North Yorkshire

Hundreds of skateboarders and extreme sports fans fled to Malton, North Yorkshire this weekend to take part in the first ever Skatefest event held and organised by Ryedale Skate School owner Ryan Swain in memory of Harry Taylor Robinson.

The day was hailed a fantastic success and had a brilliant turn out from both the action sports enthusiasts and local community seeing hundreds of skaters and families which travelled to Norton & Malton skatepark for the event.

There was an array of exceptional live music provided by local bands and musicians including Hunter Gatherer, Wired, Raspberry Jam, Shindig, and live DJ's Lukey-G, Callum Russell, TDX, Swag, The Layman, Ashley Noble and Lee Jefferson took to the decks to entertain spectators.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A street art and graffiti demo took place from the very talented Ben Walgate who paid tribute by painting a very special mural of Harry live as the event unfolded throughout the day.

Skateboarder Sam Bamber in the vert competition at Skatefest 2024

Ryan Swain and his fiance Samantha Cook invited the Taylor/Robinson family to attend the event, inviting them in to center stage. Harry's uncle Andrew Taylor said a few words on behalf of the whole family which was touching. The couple Ryan and Sam had organsied a special one minute round of applause for Harry Taylor Robinson before unveiling his memorial plaque which has been instated at the facility so his legacy can live on through future generations.

There was a fine selection of artisan stalls from some local crafters including Annie Frith, The Wave Project UK, Mongo Skates and more. There was food and drink provided by LSK catering and an incredible raffle and tombola which Sam Cook and Deborah Swain did a wonderful job of organising both before the event and on the day garnering over £1,200 worth of prizes from local businesses to put in tot the raffle which the proceeds raised were going back in to the skatepark, the skate school and to fund free places for skate coaching and future events.

There was also a major action sports jam and competition where the public witnessed a fine display of north east talent push their limits. Winner Sam Bamber of the mens skateboarding halfpipe comeptition said "The day was absoutely incredible, well done to Ryan and his team for putting on a great display."

Ryan said "Firstly a huge thank you to all the sponsors of the event who gifted product for the competitions FAR Skate Foundation | Skatelite, Mongo Skates, Karma Skateboards, Taulus, Maple Lab Fingerboards, Dickies, etnies, Deez Nutz, Skate Warehouse, Topia Wheels, Grandad Skateboards, King Ramps, Bott Boards."

Graffiti mural of Harry Taylor Robinson which was done live by Ben Walgate

"Thank you to Harrison Hire & Sales and Will Waltham Roofline & GRP specialists for contributing funds to pay for the paramedic and first aid team."

"Thank you to Malton & Norton Lions Club for volunteering yesterday and helping out."

"Thank you to Norton Town Council for giving me permission to run the event and to Andre Taylor for believing in me to run the event."

"A special thanks to Jack Dobson at Dobo Music and Jake for providing the sound and PA."

A thank you to Sam Turner DJ TDX for letting us use his decks and to JSGraphix for the banners for the event."

Ryan added "A special thank you to anyone we may have missed, which is a total accident if so and last of all to everybody for turning out and celebrating live music and action sports with us at our skatepark and supporting the event. Harry’s legacy can now live on through the skatepark and future generations learning how to use it and hopefully the can get the same enjoyment he once had from riding the facility when he was alive."