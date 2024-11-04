'Sorry London, the Leeds and Huddersfield carnivals are better than yours'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What’s your first Yorkshire memory?

The Harold Wilson statue just outside of Huddersfield railway station. Also, arriving at Huddersfield railway station for the first time and seeing people from different backgrounds immediately made me feel safe and welcomed.

What’s your favourite part of the county – and why?

Haddy Njie

I love the West of Yorkshire and in particular, Leeds and of course Huddersfield because I grew up there. I loved going to the Leeds and Huddersfield carnivals which I think is always better than London carnival – sorry London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I feel vibrant and happy when I am in Leeds because of its cosmopolitan and welcoming energy it has. The city also has the best vintage shops. But the Yorkshire Dales tops it all. It is peaceful, scenic and you feel like you are in heaven on earth.

What’s your idea of a perfect day, or a perfect weekend, out in Yorkshire?

As a first-time mother, the perfect weekend nowadays is spending time with my daughter at the York Museum Gardens. My daughter never wants to leave when we are there. If you have not been to Whitby, please plan a visit. The seaside is beautiful and has the most tasteful fish and chips.

Jessica Ennis Hill. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images for Laureus)

Do you have a favourite walk – or view?

Without a doubt, the city walls in York are my favourite walking experience. It is an adventure that everyone has to experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which Yorkshire sportsperson, past or present, would you like to take for lunch?

I’d love to take Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill to lunch. I remember she had a baby in 2014 and not long after, she was competing at the Rio Olympics where she won silver. This is inspirational. It showcases her ability to endure, to sacrifice and to stay laser focused. I’d like to learn more from her.

I’d also like to take Azeem Rafiq, the cricketer. He is a courageous man. He not only spoke up about his experiences during his time at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club, but he was inspired many others to speak truth to power which led to positive and equitable changes at the club.

Which Yorkshire stage or screen star, past or present, would you like to take for dinner?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I'd love to take Dame Judi Dench. She is amazing and adorable – I adore her. She is a Yorkie, a great British actress and a globally recognised screen and stage star. She is the only woman to have played "M" in the James Bond films which is a treasure and must be celebrated.

If you had to name your Yorkshire ‘hidden gem’, what would it be?

Fossgate in York. It has everything you need. It is quaint, quirky, and glamorous. It is a long street with the best vintage shops, eateries, and pubs.

If you could choose somewhere, or some object, from or in Yorkshire to own for a day, what would it be?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Sculpture Park because of the quirky art installations, animals and lots of other things that will blow your mind. You need more than a day though. I’d also like to visit Huddersfield Town football club to tell them how proud they made me feel when they were promoted to the Premier League.

What do you think gives Yorkshire its unique identity?

Definitely our generosity, kindness, and the landscape of Yorkshire. And of course, we make the best fish and chips.

Do you follow sport in the county, and if so, what?

I am an avid supporter of football, and I am forever loyal to Huddersfield Town Football Club.

Do you have a favourite restaurant, or pub?

I am a Yorkshire lass so definitely my favourite place is the chippy shop.

Do you have a favourite food shop?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Shambles in York. If you haven’t been to the Shambles, mark it in your diaries – plan a visit.

How do you think that Yorkshire has changed, for better or for worse, in the time that you’ve known it?

Yorkshire now is more diverse compared to, for example, 20 years ago. Our talent is also being recognised globally which is lovely to see. Sadly, central government of all years have failed the north and in particular, Yorkshire. The lack of sufficient funding has depleted overtime.

Who is the Yorkshire person that you most admire?

I adore and respect David Blunkett. He was the Home Secretary between 2001 to 2004. He is the perfect example that your circumstance, disability or where you come from should not define you and certainly should never deter you from achieving greatness.

Has Yorkshire influenced your work?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Absolutely. Everything I do, my first thought is how will it benefit the North of England and in particular, Yorkshire. I carry the values of what it means to be Yorkshire - strength, kindness, and determination.

Name your favourite Yorkshire book/author/artist/CD/performer.

I love Corinne Bailey Rae; she is a singer-songwriter from Leeds. I recently met her, and she was ever so humble and down-to-earth.

If a stranger to Yorkshire only had time to visit one place, where should it be?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visit York. Start with the York Minster (there is so much history there), the Shambles and Fossgate.