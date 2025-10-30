A woman has died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a crash with a lorry, police have said.

North Yorkshire Police said the crash on the A165 in Speeton, near Filey, involved a black Ford Kuga and a HGV.

The force were called to the scene shortly after midday on Tuesday (Oct 28) by a member of the public.

The 62-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to hospital by air ambulance but died on Wednesday evening (Oct 29).

Her family are being supported by specially trained police officers.

The driver of the Ford was taken to hospital by ambulance, and remain in a stable condition in hospital.

The A165 in Speeton | Google

The road was closed for several hours while investigators carried out work and the vehicles involved were recovered.

North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for information in relation to the crash.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact them on 101 or email [email protected] , quoting incident number 12250203666.