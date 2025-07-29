The Yorkshire Wildlife Trust is looking for volunteer lighthouse keepers to help inspire and guide visitors at Spurn lighthouse who are passionate about the structure and its history.

The Lighthouse at Spurn is a popular tourist attraction and has won the Lighthouse of the Year award in 2023 by the Association of Lighthouse Keepers.

It has been around for 130 years and was responsible for guiding sailors around the coastline for more than 90 years until it was decommissioned in 1985.

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust has advertised a volunteer position for people who have a passion for lighthouses and their history.

The role is a volunteer lighthouse keeper to help guide and inspire visitors. The multimedia interpretation ensures visitors get a glimpse into its past and the journey concludes at the top of the Lighthouse where visitors will get a 360-degree birds eye view of the area.

Those who apply for the volunteer position should have a ‘head for heights’ and they will be inspiring and interacting with visitors while they are in the lighthouse, by bringing the story of Spurn to life and sharing knowledge about the history and changing landscape of Spurn today.

The 10 successful applicants must love talking to people and enjoy igniting their imagination to bring the history to life.

They will also be reasonably fit as they will be required to ascend and descend several flights of narrow stairs in the lighthouse whilst volunteering.

It is preferable for those who apply to have knowledge of the local area but it’s not essential as they will be receiving training about the history of Spurn.

The role description and volunteer code of conduct are available on the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust website, where you can also apply for the volunteer role. You would need to return your completed application form to [email protected].