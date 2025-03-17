A narrow sand tidal island called Spurn in Yorkshire was featured in BBC’s Seven Natural Wonders in 2005 - here is some background on how it was formed.

Spurn is a narrow sand tidal island situated on the tip of the coast of the East Riding of Yorkshire and reaches into the North Sea.

It forms the north bank of the Humber Estuary’s mouth and was a spit with a semi-permanent connection to the mainland. However, in 2013 a storm blocked the road at the end of Spurn, making it impossible to pass through by vehicles at high tide.

Until early 2023, the southernmost tip, known as Spurn Head or Spurn Point, was the home to an RNLI lifeboat station and two lighthouses that fell into disuse.

The Matthews' Lighthouse at Spurn Point. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

It is a designated nature reserve and heritage coast and has been owned by the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust since 1960.

The lifeboat station at Spurn Head was built in 1810 and Spurn has now become a tidal island, as the narrowest part of the sandbank connection to the mainland is flooded with every high tide.

Spurn Head was featured in the BBC show Seven Natural Wonders in May 20 years ago as it has been known as one of the wonders of Yorkshire.

Geography of Spurn

A group of men travelling along a railway track using a sail-driven wagon at Spurn Head in October 1922. (Pic credit: Topical Press Agency / Getty Images)

The Spurn spit is formed by sand, shingle and boulder clay that has eroded from the Holderness coastline washed down from Flamborough Head and the material is washed down the coast as a result of longshore drift.

It builds up to form the long, narrow embankment in the waters inside the mouth of the Humber Estuary. A spit is a long, narrow coastal landform of sand or shingle that expands from the mainland into the sea.

The Spurn spit is preserved by plants, in particular marram grass (Ammophila arenaria) and waves carry the material along the peninsula to the tip, consistently stretching it, while also narrowing it to the extent that the sea can cut across it in extreme weather.

Humber Lifeboat Station at Spurn Point. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

When the sea cuts across it permanently, everything beyond the breach is brushed away, only to eventually reconstruct as a new spit pointing further south. This rotation of destruction and reconstruction takes place roughly every 250 years.