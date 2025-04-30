The Stockton town centre branch of the Post Office will close at noon on May 17 – but there is still hope it can be saved with “an interested retailer”.

The Post Office has confirmed the date of the branch’s closure, but says it is “working hard to restore service to the community”. It says it will consult the public when it is ready.

The post office in Wellington Square is set to leave its current position as WHSmith, where the branch is based, will close. The Post Office previously said the vacancy was advertised and interest was expressed from two retailers.

More recently a post on social media suggested the post office branch would not be relocated. When asked about this, a Post Office spokesperson said: “Stockton Post Office is unfortunately closing on Saturday May 17 at 12 noon as WHSmith has made the difficult decision to close the store where the branch has been based.

Wellington Square Shopping Precinct, off Stockton High Street.

“We are working hard to restore service to the community. We have an interested retailer.

“A public consultation exercise will be completed when we are ready to announce our proposal. In the interim alternative branches include Bishopton Road which is 0.5 miles away, Norton Hill (1.1 miles) and Norton, which is 1. 8miles away and offers the full range of Post Office services as Stockton. For details of opening hours and services available please visit www.postoffice/branch-finder.”

The prospect of the post office’s closure previously led both Stockton MPs to speak about the matter in the House of Commons. Matt Vickers, Conservative MP for Stockton West, who wrote to the Post Office’s chief executive asking him to reconsider the “appalling decision”, said in Parliament in January: “In Stockton, our post office has changed location over the decades but has been ever present and ever valued.

“I have met representatives of the Post Office to share my concerns about the impact that the closure will have on so many of my residents, particularly the elderly. The current post office is not due to close until May, and it has committed to working with me to look at alternative franchisees and locations in the town. I am delighted that a number of potential operators have already shown an interest.”

Stockton North Labour MP Chris McDonald said around the same time: “On January 16, WHSmith in Stockton announced its closure, putting at risk our town centre post office. I am leading a campaign with local Labour councillors to find an alternative location.”

He posted on social media: “Our community depends on local post office services, and we can’t let barriers stop us from keeping one in the heart of Stockton. There’s still work to do, but all parties are committed to making it happen.

“Public support is key. The more we show the demand for a post office in Stockton, the stronger our case.”

