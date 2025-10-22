Storm Benjamin: ‘With a heavy heart’ organisers forced to cancel Driffield Market tomorrow due to stormy weather

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob

Search and Trends Writer

Published 22nd Oct 2025, 16:01 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2025, 16:21 BST
Market organisers have been forced to cancel the Driffield Market tomorrow ahead of yellow weather warnings issued for rain and wind across Yorkshire due to Storm Benjamin.

Driffield has been setting up its popular Thursday street market since 2001 and for a long time has been a thriving market town.

Visitors and residents enjoy the varied mix of national and small independent retailers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The market has grown to become one of the most popular market in the East Riding.

An office worker shelter under his umbrella's whilst walking through Leeds. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)placeholder image
An office worker shelter under his umbrella's whilst walking through Leeds. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Traders come from local areas as well as further afield.

However, the news about Storm Benjamin reaching Yorkshire tomorrow and the Met Office issuing yellow weather warnings has meant that the organisers have had to cancel the market.

The Discover Driffield Facebook page read: “It is with a heavy heart we have taken the decision to cancel tomorrow’s Driffield Thursday Market.

“The safety of our traders and visitors is paramount and the Met office has issued a Yellow warning with wind speeds of up to 38 mph.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We know how disappointing this is for all our traders and visitors and we don't like to let you down but safety must come first.

“We love our market and look forward to seeing you all next week when we'll have another terrific line up for you.”

Related topics:YorkshireTradersEast RidingMet OfficeFacebook
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice