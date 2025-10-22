Market organisers have been forced to cancel the Driffield Market tomorrow ahead of yellow weather warnings issued for rain and wind across Yorkshire due to Storm Benjamin.

Driffield has been setting up its popular Thursday street market since 2001 and for a long time has been a thriving market town.

Visitors and residents enjoy the varied mix of national and small independent retailers.

The market has grown to become one of the most popular market in the East Riding.

Traders come from local areas as well as further afield.

However, the news about Storm Benjamin reaching Yorkshire tomorrow and the Met Office issuing yellow weather warnings has meant that the organisers have had to cancel the market.

The Discover Driffield Facebook page read: “It is with a heavy heart we have taken the decision to cancel tomorrow’s Driffield Thursday Market.

“The safety of our traders and visitors is paramount and the Met office has issued a Yellow warning with wind speeds of up to 38 mph.

“We know how disappointing this is for all our traders and visitors and we don't like to let you down but safety must come first.