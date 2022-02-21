Storm Franklin: Fears as many as 140 homes could flood in York as river levels peak on Tuesday

York has known devastating flooding for centuries with records going back to 1263 AD Picture: James Hardisty

The river Ouse is expected to peak at between 4.5m and 5m this morning. The highest level to be recorded in the city was 5.4m, on November 4 2000, with the second highest (5.2m) in December 2015, when more than 600 properties were flooded.

City of York Council and volunteers were last night hand delivering letters to residents likely to be affected.

While they expect most people to stay at home or with family and friends, people have also been given the option of using emergency accomodation.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said they expected some flooding in the “usual locations”, adding: “We know the devastating impact that flooding can have, which is why protecting people and communities is our top priority.

“We are monitoring the peak river levels as they move downstream and although predictions can change as the forecasting model updates we expect the Ouse to be at its highest between Tuesday morning and the early afternoon.”

York Council has put up sandbag barriers at Clementhorpe, Tower Gardens and Tower Street and installed water pumps at Germany Beck, Clementhorpe, Peckitt Street/Tower Gardens and Lendal Hill.

Council leader Coun Keith Aspden said: “Our well-prepared frontline services are ready to support residents most affected by the rising river levels and have put in place all defences and emergency measures to protect residents and businesses. To ensure residents receive timely support and advice, we are contacting vulnerable residents and those whose homes may be affected by floodwater.

“These letters have details about the support and services available to them, including the offer of safe, emergency accommodation if needed.”

York has known devastating flooding for centuries with records going back to 1263 AD. More recently, there were serious floods in 2007, 2012 and 2015. December 2015 - the wettest calendar month for the UK since records began in 1910 - saw the worst flooding with 627 properties flooded internally - 453 residential and 174 commercial.