The summer school holidays begin this weekend - here are some family-friendly events and activities taking place across Yorkshire.

The summer half term holidays start on Monday, May 29, 2023 and will be a week long where families can spend time with their families and children.

Now that the weather is picking up and days last longer, it is the perfect time to explore the beautiful landscapes and venues the region has to offer.

Yorkshire will be hosting a variety of fun activities and events from a tree-themed week at the National Coal Mining Museum to the returning Enchanted Fairy Forest event at Tropical Butterfly House.

Fairy Week. (Pic credit: Tropical Butterfly House)

Summer events and activities taking place in Yorkshire over half term

Treasured Trees - National Coal Mining Museum

Date: Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28 and then from Wednesday, May 31 to Sunday, June 4, 2023

What’s on: The museum is celebrating nature by inviting visitors to explore the 12-acre woodland and discover different types of trees used in the coal mining industry in a new activity called Encounters with the Trees. The organisers will be introducing 10 new benches and there will be a host of fun-packed activities at Pear, Oak and Hickory. Children can also enjoy an arts and crafts session at the monthly Caphouse Creators club for 7-12 year olds on May 31, June 1 and June 2 from 11am to 12pm and there will also be free shadow puppet shows at 11am, 11.30am, 12pm, 12.30pm, 1.30pm and 2pm.

Todmorden Carnival 2023

Date: From Thursday, May 25 to Sunday, May 28

What’s on: There will be a large fair with the theme of ‘Mythical Creatures’ and the parade starts from Sanworth Street at 12.30pm, making its way to Centre Vale Park. The carnival this year will mark 70 years since the Todmorden Carnival was first established in 1953.

Yorkshire Wolds Music Festival

Date: Friday, May 26 to Monday, May 29, 2023

What’s on: With a backdrop of the beautiful Yorkshire Wolds, this new and vibrant music festival returns for its second year with a programme of electronic music and entertainment for the whole family. There will be musicians perfect for concert-goers as well as a line-up of musicians from classical to folk and salsa, chamber music to jamming sessions and a musical jamboree.

Wildlings Holiday Club - Summer Half Term

Date: From Tuesday, May 30 to Thursday, June 1, 2023

What’s on: This event programme is suitable for children aged 5-12. Children will join experienced Forest School leaders at the beautiful woodland base camp in Knott Wood, Hebden Bridge. There will be games, activities and crafts at camp and the surrounding woods and fields.

Fairy week 2023 - Tropical Butterfly House

Date: From Saturday, May 27 to Sunday, June 4

What’s on: A walk through the magical fairytale forest where you will experience a fantasy world of tiny pixie dwellings, friendly dragons and fairy hideaways. There will also be a mystical trail where you can look out for fairies and goblins hiding around the park and guests are invited to dress up for the event.

Scarborough Castle & Kids Rule!

Date: From Saturday, May 27 to Sunday, June 4 10am to 5pm

What’s on: Take a journey back in time to the mediaeval era at Scarborough Castle where you can experience the thrill of jousting, get involved with interactive story battles, fun family shows, and decide who was the best monarch.

Half Term Fun - Sensory Trail — Yorkshire Arboretum

Date: From Saturday, May 27 at 10am to Sunday, June 4, ends at 4pm