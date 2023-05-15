School students will be breaking up for summer half term soon so parents will need to prepare for their child’s return home - here are the relevant dates for various areas in Yorkshire.

Whether you have children in primary school or secondary school, half term dates apply to all depending on the area you live in. Now that the weather is picking up, a school holiday during the summer is a great way to connect with your family either at a picnic on the beach or admiring nature on a hike through the woodlands.

The half term period normally lasts a week, however, the school holidays usually begin in July and end in the beginning of September, giving your children two whole months of summer fun and a break from learning. Due to the increased demand in spending days out with families, school holidays contribute to a steep rise in accommodation prices and the English tourism industry keeps track of websites that provide up-to-date school holiday information and adjusts prices accordingly.

This year, the late May bank holiday falls within the summer half term period in Yorkshire. The council authorities are normally responsible for setting term dates for Community and Voluntary Controlled Schools, including special needs schools and it is compulsory that all schools must provide 190 days of education per year.

Parents walk their children to school. (Pic credit: Nick Ansell / PA Wire)

Schools that have their own Admission Authority can set their own term dates and calendars may not apply to them. These include: academies, foundations, trusts and voluntary aided schools.

Some schools may have slightly different term dates to those published by councils and schools also set two extra professional development training dates of their own. We have included the upcoming summer half term dates and summer holiday period for Yorkshire schools this year.

When does the summer half term start in Yorkshire?

For most North Yorkshire schools including primary and secondary schools in York and Harrogate, the summer half term begins on Monday, May 29 (which is a bank holiday) and pupils will return to school on Monday, June 5.

Leeds, Kirklees, Sheffield, Wakefield, Doncaster, Hull and East Riding of Yorkshire including Hull, share the same half term period.

Summer holiday period in Yorkshire

The summer holidays in York begin on Wednesday, July 26 until Monday, September 4.

For the rest of North Yorkshire, the summer holidays begin on Tuesday, July 25 and end on the same date.

In Leeds and Kirklees, the summer holidays start on Wednesday, July 26 and pupils return to schools on Monday, September 4.

Summer holidays in Sheffield start on Monday, July 24 and pupils will return to schools on Monday, September 4.

In Wakefield and Doncaster, summer holidays begin on Wednesday, July 26 and pupils will return to schools on Monday, September 4.