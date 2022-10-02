Super Soapbox Challenge 2022: Best pictures from Bridlington Super Soapbox Challenge this year
These are some of the best photographs of the Super Soapbox Challenge 2022 in Bridlington.
The coastal event took place on Sunday, October 2 on South Marine Drive in Bridlington and the first cart was launched at 11am down the ramp.
The race was also accompanied by Marlon, who sang a number of Bob Marley tracks during the lunch break and the event finished around 5.30pm and was followed by an announcement of prizes.
Super Soapbox Challenge is a competition where members of the public can enter to create a soapbox cart which is used to race along a track.
Here are some of the best photos of the event taken by Yorkshire Post photographer Simon Hulme.
