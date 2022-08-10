Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are four supermoons each year: the Full Flower Moon, Full Strawberry Moon, Full Buck Moon and Full Sturgeon Moon, which is the last one of the year.

When will the August Sturgeon Moon appear?

The moon will appear at its peak in the early hours of Friday, August 12 in the UK.

The supermoon rises above Glastonbury. (Pic credit: Matt Cardy / Getty Images)

It will rise at 8.55pm on August 11 and reach its peak at 2.36am on August 12 (local time).

What is a supermoon?

A supermoon occurs when the moon is nearest to the Earth in its orbit whilst being in its full form. This position is called pedigree and appears slightly larger than usual of the lunar disk viewed from the Earth.

The technical name is a pedigree syzygy (of the Earth-Moon-Sun system) or a full (or new) Moon around pedigree.

Why is it called the Sturgeon Moon?

The Old Farmer’s Almanac is a book containing weather forecasts, planting charts, astronomical data, recipes and articles.

These topics include astronomy and folklore and predictions on trends in fashion, home, technology, food, and living for the upcoming year.

The reference book has been published every September since 1972, which makes it the oldest continuously published book in North America. It was started by Robert B. Thomas.

The full moon names were first used by The Old Farmer’s Almanac and came from numerous places including Native American, Colonial American, and Eurocentric sources.

Habitually, each full moon name was applied to the full lunar month in which it occurred, not just to the full moon.

August’s full moon was traditionally named the Sturgeon Moon due to the giant sturgeon of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain being most readily caught during this part of summer.