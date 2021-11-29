Revellers who made the treacherous journey up to a remote 17th century inn in the Yorkshire Dales to watch an Oasis tribute band on Friday night (November 26) have spent their third night there after getting snowed in.However, spirits remain high at the Tan Hill Inn, with the pub’s hard-working general manager Nicola Townsend putting on plenty of entertainment for guests.

Many have been sleeping on makeshift beds and mattresses on the floor, but they have been treated to films on a projector screen, a quiz night and a buffet meal amongst other comforts.

Mike Kenny, who co-owns the pub with Andrew Heilds, told The Yorkshire Post: “Last night they had a singsong karaoke. Even the 'NOASIS' band did a few acoustic numbers. They are tremendous people and are mucking in like everyone else.”

Snowed-in revellers at the Tan Hill Inn

“The chefs have all been fantastic, cooking what they can. Today they hope to bake a few cakes and give them out whilst people frolic in the snow.”

“So all in all. Everyone is doing well.”

After breakfast this morning (November 29), guests were set for a Best Dressed Snowman competition followed by hot chocolate and mulled wine - and a sledging competition.

Given the array of wintry activities on offer, it’s perhaps no surprise that even after three nights some of the revellers still don’t want to leave the inn - which at 1,732 feet (528m) above sea level is the highest in the UK - and head back to real life.

Storm Arwen saw a huge amount of snow fall on the Dales this weekend

“Some still don’t want to leave,” Mr Kenny said.

“People are taking each other’s numbers and promise to be back next year and hope it snows again.”

On Saturday evening, guests thanked the seven members of staff stuck inside with them by presenting them with a jar filled with around £300 in cash.

The first night snowed in at the pub

Ms Townend said: “It’s just been lovely and everyone is in really good spirits… it’s a really good atmosphere.

“They’ve formed quite a friendship… like a big family is the best way I can describe it.

“One lady actually said ‘I don’t want to leave’.”

Ms Townsend said they first realised they were trapped after a blizzard on Friday.

The Tan Hill Inn is Britain's remotest pub

“The blizzards were horrendous, how the snow was drifting, it was going all the way up to almost the bedroom windows,” she said.

She added that mountain rescuers had made it through the snow to attend to one guest who requires medical attention for an ongoing condition.

Staff at the pub are working behind the scenes to ensure their guests can get home safely.

A tunnel has been dug out of the front door of the pub, but nearby roads are not yet usable in part due to fallen power cables.

“Today Nicola is onto the highways company,” Mr Kenny said. “So as long as Northern Power has dealt with the falling cables, we hope that the road from here to Reeth will be cleared and people truly will leave as friends having come as strangers.”

Martin Overton, 44, travelled to the pub on Friday to watch Noasis and is staying in his campervan.

Snow at the door of the Tan Hill Inn

Mr Overton, a BBC rugby league commentator, said: “I feel great… everyone is looking after each other.

“I have learned that when you come to the Tan Hill Inn, you need to take the forecast seriously.