Taylor Emmet Raises £2,775 in successful office marathon to support charities

Taylor Emmet, a leading law firm in the Sheffield city region, recently held their 'Walking Office Marathon' and successfully raised £2,775 for their charity partners.

The charities benefiting from this initiative include Support Dogs, Birth Trauma Association, The Children's Hospital, and Weston Park Cancer Charity. These organisations have been selected through an internal vote at Taylor Emmet, showcasing the team's commitment to the causes they care about most.

The event, which took place on Saturday the 20th of July, saw participation from 32 colleagues at Taylor Emmet, as well as friends, dogs and family members, who walked the 46 kilometres for over 10 hours which included a total of 800 meters of climb over mixed terrain.

The sponsored walk connected the firm's five office locations, starting in Rotherham and culminating at the Peak District branch in Bakewell. Participants had the flexibility to choose their preferred distance, with options ranging from 5km to the full distance.

Taylor Emmet staff taking on their Marathon Walk for charity

Organiser Mike Robinson, senior web developer at Taylor Emmet, said: “It was great to be joined by so many people from the team, as well as family and friends, to take part in our Marathon Walk.

“At Taylor Emmet, it means a lot to us that we can support our community, and we are extremely pleased with the funds raised so far. Anyone who wishes to donate can still do so through our Just Giving page.”

Since its inception, the Charity Partnership support initiative has donated over £100,000 for our charity partners.

Taylor Emmet has served people and businesses for more than 150 years and is the largest independent firm in the Sheffield City Region. It provides legal services for both businesses and individuals and boasts more than 140 legal professionals.