Teen died after losing control of his moped, hitting kerb and crashing into central reservation

Ibrahim Abdirazak Warsame, aged 19, was travelling along Ecclesall Road in Sheffield city centre on his scooter at approximately 1am on June 22, 2021 before crashing into the central reservation.

He was then transported to the Northern General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An inquest into his death at Sheffield Coroner's Court on Tuesday, July 5, heard that Ibrahim, who was an IT student at a local college and possessed a valid driving licence, travelled on his moped at a 'normal speed', with a full face helmet on.

Ibrahim Warsame died in a collision on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield

It was also noted that the teen did not have his headlights on, but it was stressed that this did not contribute to his death because the area was well-lit.

South Yorkshire Police Police Constable Craig Bakewell said based on CCTV footage the force had obtained, Ibrahim was travelling into Ecclesall Road from Broomspring Lane 'perfectly fine.'

He said: “Unfortunately, he didn't have, at the time, his lights on and we discussed that this could be a case of he'd forgotten to turn them on.

“He travelled into the city at normal speed, perfectly fine. He was travelling behind a vehicle and as the road widened into three lanes going into the city, the car he was behind went to the middle lane and Ibrahim moved to the off side lane.

“He then started to accelerate slightly to get level with the car, and at this point the road bends slightly to the left.

“And for some reason we are not really sure, based on CCTV, it appears he collided with the kerb edge of the central reservation as we could see a small amount of sparking.

“He then comes away from the kerb and back to it again where we can see he seems to have collided again and at this point the bike falls to the right which causes Ibrahim to come off and he collides with the railing of the pedestrian crossings.

“The bike was also examined to be found to be roadworthy so no issue that the lights didn’t work but they were just not illuminated at the time, unfortunately.”

He also stressed that there was no connection between the driver and passengers of the car and Ibrahim at the time of the collision.

Assistant Coroner, Ms Tanyka Rawden also read out a pathology report which found that Ibrahim died of multiple injuries caused by a road traffic collision.

A toxicology report also found there were no traces of alcohol.

She then concluded the cause of death as multiple injuries due to road traffic collision and conveyed her condolences to Ibrahim's parents, who were present.

Ibrahim's dad, Abdirazak, said: “He's missed greatly by family members and those who knew him.

“We accept his death and because we are the people of faith and no matter what circumstances, we know our time in this life is not in our hands.”