Teenager fined over £1,000 for running over and killing goose in Cleethorpes

The teenager, from Messingham, pleaded guilty at Grimsby Magistrates Court to driving without due care and attention, using a vehicle to pursue wild birds for the purpose of killing them and intentionally killing a wild bird.

He was ordered to pay fines totalling £1085 as well as a £100 victim surcharge, following the incident on Kings Road on Sunday October 24.

Inspector Steve Peck said: “This was a cruel and selfish act which has understandably caused distress to the local community.

Archive pic: the goose was killed at Cleethorpes Boating Lake

“I want to thank the initial caller for reporting the incident as well as the local community for their support throughout the investigation and court proceedings.