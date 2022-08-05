There are lots planned for the event which is returning on Saturday, August 6 2022, after a two-year hiatus.

The farming show will take place at Tenbury Agricultural Society in Tenbury Wells, Worcester, from 9am when gates open and 6pm when the last show ends.

It will be packed with fun activities including a National Hereford Show Judging event, Ryeland Sheep Judging, Other Sheep and Cattle, Countryside Ring, Wots Cooking, the Main Ring and Children’s Running Races.

The Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen at the Great Yorkshire Show. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

Amanda Owen will appear in the Main Ring which will be open from 1.30pm. She will be going around various parts of the show. Entertainment for the Main Ring will include Xtreme Stunt Display, Parades of Livestock, Vintage Tractors and Vehicles, Steam Engine Tug of War and Children’s Mile Footrace.

The last event Amanda Owen attended was the Great Yorkshire Show this year where she mingled with BBC Countryfile presenter Matt Baker and other film crews attending the show. The Our Yorkshire Farm star was also interviewed by ITV Calendar presenter Christine Talbot.

The Countryside Ring events start from 11am and will include The Sheep Show, Stuart Barnes Dog and Duck Displays.