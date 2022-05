We’re about to enter into a four-day weekend as the Jubilee weekend will start on Thursday, June 2 and end on Sunday, June 5.

Yorkshire residents can expect a long weekend of garden parties, activities and events as the country celebrates the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Queen Elizabeth II will be the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee following 70 years of service.

Lidl. (Pic credit: Jake Oakley)

As with all bank holiday weekends, opening times for supermarkets and shops differ on these days.

We have compiled a list of supermarkets in North Yorkshire and their opening times for Jubilee weekend.

M&S Simply Food, Ripon

Address: Unit 1, St Michael’s Retail Park, Rotary Way, Ripon, HG4 1FE.

Opening hours

Thursday (June 2): 8am to 8pm

Friday (June 3): 8am to 8pm

Saturday (June 4): 8am to 8pm

Sunday (June 5): 10am to 4pm

Waitrose, Harrogate

Address: 92 Station Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1HD.

Opening hours

Thursday (June 2): 8am to 6pm

Friday (June 3): 8am to 6pm

Saturday (June 4): 8am to 8pm

Sunday (June 5): 10am to 4pm

Sainsbury’s, Scarborough

Address: Falsgrave Road, Scarborough, YO12 5EA.

Opening hours

Thursday (June 2): 7am to 10pm

Friday (June 3): 7am to 10pm

Saturday (June 4): 7am to 10pm

Sunday (June 5): 10am to 4pm

Tesco Express, Knaresborough

Address: 36 High Street, Knaresborough, HG5 0EN.

Opening hours

Thursday (June 2): 7am to 11pm

Friday (June 3): 7am to 11pm

Saturday (June 4): 7am to 11pm

Sunday (June 5): 7am to 11pm

Lidl, Whitby

Address: Stakesby Road, Whitby, YO21 1HS.

Opening hours

Thursday (June 2): 8am to 8pm

Friday (June 3): 8am to 8pm

Saturday (June 4): 8am to 10pm

Sunday (June 5): 10am to 4pm

Morrisons, Boroughbridge

Address: Wetherby Road, Boroughbridge, York, YO51 9UR.

Opening hours

Thursday (June 2): 7am to 10pm

Friday (June 3): 7am to 10pm

Saturday (June 4): 7am to 10pm

Sunday (June 5): 10am to 4pm

Asda, Northallerton

Address: Brompton Road Northallerton, DL6 1DY.

Opening hours

Thursday (June 2): 7am to 10pm

Friday (June 3): 7am to 10pm

Saturday (June 4): 7am to 10pm

Sunday (June 5): 10am to 4pm

ALDI, Thirsk

Address: Topcliffe Road, Thirsk, YO7 3HF.

Opening hours

Thursday (June 2): 8am to 10pm

Friday (June 3): 8am to 10pm

Saturday (June 4): 8am to 10pm

Sunday (June 5): 10am to 4pm

Tesco Superstore, Thirsk

Address: Station Road, Thirsk, YO7 1PZ.

Opening hours

Thursday (June 2): 6am to 8pm

Friday (June 3): 6am to 8pm

Saturday (June 4): 6am to midnight

Sunday (June 5): 10am to 4pm

Sainsbury’s Local, York

Address: 56-58 Blossom Street, York, YO24 1AP.

Opening hours

Thursday (June 2): 7am to 11.59pm

Friday (June 3): 7am to 11.59pm

Saturday (June 4): 7am to 11.59pm