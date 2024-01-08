The A-Z of Yorkshire: Letters A-E in our roundup of the best of Yorkshire

Yorkshire has long been dubbed as God’s Own County, positioned in the heart of England with one of the strongest regional identities in the world.

We asked people, businesses and fans in Yorkshire to share their A-Z guide of the county.

In this list, we run down from A-E in the alphabet:

Accent

There’s nothing as friendly as the Yorkshire accent which is extremely diverse depending whether tha’s from South, West, East or North Yorkshire.

Some of the most popular phrases include ‘Now then,’ ‘Ey up,’ ‘Alright,’ and ‘Ow do;’ as a greeting and words such as ‘Mardy’ instead of ‘grumpy’ can be used as an adjective or noun. “Stop being so mardy,” or “He walked off in a mardy.”

Something us so called flatcappers can get mardy about however is our grub, we like big portions, bold flavours and food made with love hence the phrase a “Yorkshire portion.”

Botham Lemon Buns

Yorkshire may be known for Yorkshire Puddings, but the Botham Lemon Buns from Whitby are extremely popular too, so much so the family run business sells out of their buns most days. You can now buy them by mail order as the lemon iced buns have received so much media coverage.

Botham's of Whitby was established in 1865 by Elizabeth Botham who created the buns which are now almost as famous as fish and chips in the fishing port of Whitby.

Elizabeth Botham baked the Whitby Lemon Buns alongside other cakes and bread which she sold at the local market, before acquiring the Skinner Street premises where the bakery has remained until now.

As the buns are made fresh they sell like hotcakes every morning as tourists attempt to eat the sticky buns. But only locals know really how to eat them by tearing them in half, buttering them and turning the icing inside out.

Cinemas

While Yorkshire has been the set of many TV and film productions such as BBC’s Happy Valley, The Full Monty, Brassed Off, The Railway Children and Kes, we also have a range of cinemas for people to watch their favourite films, premieres and documentaries. Sheffield’s The Showroom Cinema is home to Sheffield Doc Fest, the UNESCO City of film Bradford is the home of the National Science and Media Museum as well as Pictureville, Yorkshire’s biggest independent cinema.Pictureville is home to the only public Cinerama screen in the world plus when their IMAX opened in 1983, it was the first in Europe and is still the biggest screen in the region. With a 60ft screen and two projectors creating a 3D image, it is a truly immersive experience. The Bradford Movie Makers is one of the oldest Amateur film making clubs in the country, founded in 1932 as The Bradford Cine Circle.

Despite the lack of screens, the town’s only full-time cinema certainly makes up for its compact size with its charming character.

Hollywood Plaza on Scarborough’s North Bay has been going for over 100 years, 107 to be exact.Everyman Cinema in York, Northallerton, Harrogate and Leeds are luxury cinemas where you can get food and drink delivered to your seat.

Hyde Park Picture House also in Leeds reopened its doors in June 2023 after a £4 million restoration. It is thought to be the last remaining gas-lit cinema in the world.

Parkway Cinema in Beverley and Beverley Outdoor cinema are recommended places to go for locals.

There are a range of pop-up outdoor cinemas which are run by companies such as sneaky experience or independent screenings such as the Lot Cinema in Wakefield which is around the back of a secret bar disguised as a video store - RBT Video.

For a cosy indoor experience also in Wakefield is The Reel Cinema in The Ridings Shopping Centre where you can get reasonably priced Haribo pic n mix as well as specially crafted candyfloss.

Days Out

Our region is an incredible place to have a day out whether it be one of the theme parks such as Flamingo Land North Yorkshire or Gulliver’s Kingdom in South Yorkshire and Lightwater Valley, taking part in a free trail in one of the city centres or exploring the region’s stunning countryside.

There’s a range of Yorkshire attractions for families to explore including free to enter museums, galleries and parks such as the National Railway Museum and Rother Valley Country Park. There’s also purpose built attractions which cost such as Stockeld Park in Wetherby, Alpamare Waterpark in Scarborough and Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster.

Events

In recent times, Yorkshire has played host to Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta, Leeds Festival, Sheffield’s Tramlines Festival, the Great Yorkshire Show, Wentworth Music Festival and of course, the Harrogate Flower Show will also return with its Autumn event at Newby Hall in Ripon.

