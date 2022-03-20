A window into the diaries of Anne Lister

Anne Lister expert Dr Jill Liddington re-published her book on the diarist this week, ahead of the latest series of Sally Wainwright's Gentleman Jack.

The book, Female Fortune, is said to have inspired Wainwright to write the show and covers the diaries of Lister between 1833 and 1836.

Filming of the second series of Gentleman Jack in Yorkshire.

Here, Liddington discusses the impact of the show and why Lister's story has captivated so many: Gentleman Jack: New edition of Anne Lister book to be published ahead of latest Sally Wainwright series

Emmerdale's stroke storyline

Soaps have a long history of featuring storylines that can boost public awareness about underrepresented conditions or important social issues.

Yorkshire’s own Emmerdale is the latest, as it introduces a narrative in which Marlon Dingle suffers a stroke, informed by experts.

Marlon contends with his health in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV.

Here, we hear from the show’s cast members and those affected by the condition in real life: Emmerdale's Marlon stroke storyline: Leeds soap's cast talk about Mark Charnock's challenging portrayal

Covid antibody treatment

Paul Woodward, who had a double lung transplant 30 years ago, was among the first to be offered an antibody treatment for Covid-19 after contracting the virus twice.

Paul, who is one of the longest surviving transplant patients in the country, had the treatment in Leeds.

Paul Woodward, who received Covid-19 antibody treatment.

Here, he shares how the antibody infusion therapy offers 'hope' by helping to reduce the risk of serious illness among vulnerable people: Covid antibody treatment: Yorkshireman who is one of UK's longest surviving transplant patients was among first to get ground-breaking Covid treatment

Advice from The Dogfather

Fifteen years ago, when Graeme Hall took redundancy from a senior post at breakfast cereal company Weetabix, he little imagined it would lead to an entirely new career as a master dog trainer.

Now hailed as “Britain’s best dog trainer” and dubbed ‘The Dogfather’, since 2017 he has presented the Channel 5 TV series Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly, in which he travels around Britain helping people and their unruly pets.

Graeme Hall of the Channel 5 TV series Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly is appearing in Yorkshire next month. Picture: Channel 5

We spoke to him as his new book is published and he prepares for his first live tour: Graeme Hall: Words of advice from TV’s The Dogfather

A leap outdoors

it was a bold move by her own admission, leaving behind a stable and well-paid position in teaching to launch a glamping site during the grips of the global pandemic.

But from her “little bit of paradise” in rural East Yorkshire, Jayne Haigh has achieved her biggest dream – combining her love of animals and the outdoors to support young people with their mental health and wellbeing.

Here, she talks about her journey from RAF officer to primary school teacher, and now the owner of Goxhill Meadows: Meet the Yorkshire woman who has gone from deputy head teacher to running Goxhill Meadows glamping site and supporting children with their mental health

