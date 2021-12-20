The Donkey Sanctuary in Leeds begins hosting 24/7 livestreams of the animals

The equine charity, which is based in Swan Lane, Eccup, has installed multiple webcams so that people can tune in and watch the animals.

It is not just the Leeds barn which is taking part, the charity's nine other sanctuaries are also taking part.

But why is it that watching donkeys on a livestream could relieve stress symptoms?

Eccup-based The Donkey Sanctuary has began hosting livestreams of the animals in a bid to boost people's spirit. Photo credit: The Donkey Sanctuary

Clinical psychotherapist Dr Joe Gee said: "The presence of animals, and watching animals through online methods such as livestreams can improve mood, reduce levels of anxiety in the body and decrease stress.

"This is partly down to the oxytocin system which is activated when we feel connection, resulting in good mood feelings such as love, trust, and relaxation.

"These increases lead to what we might call an upward positivity spiral, where we feel more satisfied, more productive and better able to take on the day ahead!

“What’s more, studies have also shown that our stress related parameters are reduced when we watch animals, with reductions in blood pressure, heart rate and self-reported scores of worry.

“If we then look at this from a psychological perspective, watching videos of animals can also give us a greater sense of perspective, where we might step back from the emotional problems we are in and see ourselves as a part of the natural world. This perspective allows us to draw on our resources and problem solve more effectively.”

From the adorable best-friend duo, Millie and Jump in shelter six , to the herd of gentle giants known as the Poitiou donkeys in the Buffalo Barn, you can simply head to the website and select a view to enjoy a moment of escapism.

A spokesperson from The Donkey Sanctuary said: “We know that not everyone is able to visit our donkeys as often as they would like, which is why we set up our webcams, allowing people to feel like part of our journey from the comfort of their own homes.

There are many wellbeing benefits attached to being around or watching donkeys, and we’re pleased that we’re able to help people to relax and enjoy a moment of escapism from their busy lives.”

Donkeys are also available to be adopted, such as Harbin, who was abandoned by his previous owner on a roadside. He now lives at the centre in Leeds and helps children and adults with additional needs.

The donkey webcams are available on the website: www.thedonkeysanctuary.org.uk/webcams.