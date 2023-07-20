Lyn Testa, assistant general manager at Harrogate’s newly renovated inn, worked at the establishment for two years before it was transformed.

It was rebranded by The Inn Collection Group (ICG), who bought the 18th century St George’s Hotel in February 2022 and following a difficult business decision, majority of staff at the hotel were made redundant.

However, the company promptly opened the doors to staff who were laid off to ‘come back’ through a comprehensive training programme, one of whom was Lyn.

Outside of The Harrogate Inn.

She admits that the news of redundancy left staff feeling heartbroken but despite the setback, they came back with new skills to a completely different and improved business model than before.

Ms Testa has worked in the hospitality industry for 45 years prior to working at the new inn and had mainly worked as a breakfast manager, managing the kitchen and food, though she has never worked in any other department, but after training under the supervision of the new owners, she is now specialised in a wider range of roles.

“The company itself is an absolutely amazing company to work with. ICG kind of left us to wind down the St George’s [after it was rebranded],” she told The Yorkshire Post.

“Coming back, the training has been absolutely phenomenal, they have invested so much in all the staff, they really do look after their staff. I was part of the staff that got made redundant, along with a lot of staff here.

A plaque inscribed with historic information about St George's Hotel.

“It was a business decision, they didn’t have anywhere to send us so they said to us, this is it. A lot of heartache but they said the doors are open if you want to come back; it will be a new concept and we will train you. Come back.

“Three quarters of the staff that are here are all St George’s staff who have come back. Honestly, it’s been fantastic.

“They’ve welcomed us back with open arms and they have worked really hard to integrate us into what is a very different way of working to what we were used to.

“There is a very big difference between hotels and what this is, a big difference. This is definitely not a hotel.

“I have always been a breakfast manager, I have always run a really good breakfast. I’ve worked 45 years in the industry, I’ve worked from Hilton all the way down. That’s what I did.

“Believe it or not, 45 years in the industry I’ve never pulled a pint, I didn’t [work in] reception, I can now do all of it.”

Ms Testa admitted that initially she was concerned about how she would adapt to the new inn set up, but confirmed that it has exceeded expectations.

“I’ve worked for two years at St George’s and this was one of my panics when I came back to the inn and how was I going to get my head around it,” she said.

“I’ve had no problem whatsoever because anyone that has been to the St George’s knows that the Harrogate Inn has a totally different vibe, totally different look, it’s a totally different business; it is not a hotel, it’s a pub with rooms.

“We’ve had no problems transitioning. What was, has gone and what is, is really exciting. We’re all very excited about what is in store for us.

“It will be a totally different crowd. Before we had hotel guests, the older population, now we have the younger generation coming in.

“Due to the fact that we have 36 sides of all the people that follow the brand, they know what we are going to have here; they love the cocktails, they love the bar, our food is amazing.

“This embraces the next step out of what was very staid and very much what everybody was all about, they’ve taken this giant step and [transformed it].”

When asked if she would miss anything from St George’s Hotel, she said: “If you’d asked me two weeks ago I probably would have said yes, however, slowly but surely, we are now getting into a work pattern.

“What I miss was coming in and knowing where everything was; at the moment we’re still finding a place for everything.

“I would say the most important thing I would miss would be my colleagues, but then again half of them came with me.