A chart-topping band due to play in Leeds on Monday night (Sep 22) has been forced to cancel the show after their tour bus broke down in the Netherlands.

Popular band The K’s – who recently topped the album charts – were due to play at Leeds Beckett Student Union.

However, while in the Netherlands over the weekend the band’s tour bus broke down.

In a statement released on social media on Sunday, the band said “despite our best efforts—including two separate mechanic teams coming out to us—there’s just no way to get ourselves, our crew, and our gear to Leeds in time”.

The K's: Shock as chart-topping band cancels Yorkshire show tonight after bus breakdown ALL CREDIT: THE K'S

The statement continued: “We’re now waiting for a replacement bus to be sent from the UK, which unfortunately also leaves Tuesday’s show in Sunderland uncertain. We’ll keep you updated the moment we know more.

"Thank you so much for your patience and understanding—we’re absolutely gutted to miss this one and can’t wait to make it up to you.