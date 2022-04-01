The Leadmill: Landlords say iconic Sheffield venue will get 'sonic overhaul' but live music will continue

The Leadmill's current management tweeted yesterday that they were being 'evicted' by the building's freehold owners in 2023 - sparking fears the former flour mill could be converted for other uses.

However, landlords Electric Group, who also run music venues in London and Bristol, confirmed that live music would continue under new management following a major refurbishment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Electric Group bought the freehold rights in 2017, and current Leadmill boss Phil Mills is a leaseholder. His tenancy runs until March 2023.

The Leadmill

The company said: Electric Group will oversee a substantial investment in The Leadmill - the sort of acclaimed facilities and sonic overhaul the company has already delivered at its venues in London and Bristol.

"There was never any question of us closing The Leadmill, despite all the social media chat. The refurb will make the room better equipped to accommodate the wants of modern live music and club night, for audiences and performers.

"We want to ensure The Leadmill's future is as exciting as its history."