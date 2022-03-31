Comment: The Leadmill must be saved

Sheffield music venue The Leadmill has been threatened with closure. Picture: Simon Hulme

Since its foundation in 1980, it has played host to many of the city’s most famous musicians including Arctic Monkeys, Pulp, Heaven 17, Richard Hawley and Self Esteem as well as a youthful Oasis, Coldplay, Stone Roses, Suede and Manic Street Preachers, then on their way up through the touring circuit.

Its unique atmosphere has been much valued by music lovers too, with NME readers regularly voting it their favourite venue. Other plaudits include ‘Best Live Venue’ at the Exposed Awards and ‘Best Venue Teamwork’ at the LIVE UK Awards. While in 2015 it deservedly received a Music Heritage Award by PRS for Music.

When, during the Covid lockdowns, it was forced to temporarily shut its doors, The Leadmill launched a Crowdfunder campaign to pay essential overheads and to support the nationwide campaign, #SaveOurVenues, which aimed to ensure no music venues should close due to the pandemic. Hosting livestream gigs on its Facebook page, it helped to raise thousands of pounds for the campaign.

Since the reopening of live music, it has become as busy as ever.

As well as music and club nights, it also hosts a monthly comedy club where the likes of Eddie Izzard, Sara Pascoe, James Acaster and Jason Manford have all performed.

Having battled through two tough years, for The Leadmill to then be threatened with closure by the building’s owners seems not only a cruel blow but an act of cultural vandalism for the wider city. Sheffield Council must now move to legally protect it.