A DEVELOPER says he will reopen a village pub in March after abandoning plans to demolish it and develop the site for housing.

Wayne Low ran into opposition over plans to knock down the The Light Dragoon in Etton, which was home to one of the one of the oldest folk clubs in Britain, before closing in 2019.

In October Mr Low withdrew a planning application for four homes, six shepherd huts and a micro pub on the site after villagers protested that the plans threatened the heart of the attractive, and unusual, "ribbon" village.

In a statement on his behalf last month he told residents he wanted "to breathe new life into this very important site".

Extensive refurbishment work is taking place to turn The Light Dragoon at Etton into a "superb destination food house, combining country inn charm"

It set out to correct "misinformation" that work to the interior including removing rotten floor joists and roof trusses was "not in any way demolition of the property, moreover extensive and much needed refurbishment".

He said: "It is worth reminding ourselves that during those years of neglect, the property was registered as an Asset of Community Value offered to the community but with no takers. It was placed on the open market but again there were no buyers.

“We, as local independent property developers, purchased the site with the intention of providing something of value to the village, something that would be welcomed by residents and would enhance the local amenity and streetscene.

“In recent months, we have worked closely with and communicated regularly with the parish council and we are grateful for their total support in this our current project.

“We hope this removes any concerns people might have and look forward to the support of local residents as we endeavour to deliver a viable, welcoming public house that we believe will play an integral role in the life of your village."

Mr Low, who developed The Bay holiday village at Filey, was fined £32,000 in October 2021 for knocking down the 200-year-old The Traveller’s Rest in Long Riston, near Beverley.

His spokesperson said a new planning application had gone in for the internal works which had “full support from statutory consultees”.

It was a significant investment, involving reroofing and installing new windows, and should be open by the end of March.

The pub is being marketed as a business opportunity by Star Pubs & Bars, the pub arm of Heineken UK, as a “superb destination food house, combining country inn charm”, with oak beams and feature fireplaces, and new garden furniture, signage and lighting.

Parish council chairman John Holmes said he’d thought the original plan had some merit, but the majority didn’t think it a good idea and planners had expressed reservations.

Mr Low, he said, had “put his money where his mouth is” and should be given the benefit of the doubt.

“The general consensus is that we let him get on with it now and see what he comes up with.

"People say they will (go to the pub) but it’s only a small village and it won’t be viable on village custom.

"It’ll have to attract people from outside. He’s cracking on with it, he’s doing a full refurbishment.