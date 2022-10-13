Yorkshire is not only great for its walking trails and attractions but you can also enjoy the stunning views of the region in the comfort of your own car.

With its countryside, fields, valleys, rivers, moors and the Dales, there is never a shortage of breath-taking places to visit and drive through in God’s Own.

We’ve asked you what Yorkshire's most scenic autumn drive is. Many of you suggested driving through the North York Moors, Yorkshire Dales and Otley, while a couple of you suggested driving through Buttertubs Pass.

Buttertubs Pass. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the rest of your favourite autumn drives in Yorkshire.

“The road to Castle Howard off the A64 was aglow yesterday with autumn colour.” - Diane Houldsworth

“Anywhere along the Transpennine trail is beautiful this time of year: Silkstone, Oxspring, Penistone etc, some nice pubs too.” - Paul Xeb Stephenson

“Hawes via Kettlewell, Buckden, Yockenthwaite alongside the river Wharfe over the tops and down into Hawes and then have some lunch at the creamery in Hawes. Then back to leeds via Wensleydale to the A1 and home after a wonderful day out.” - Peter Kennedy

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over The Moss from Lancashire and then you see the North Yorkshire sign, wonderful.” - Elizabeth Henderson

“Harrogate to Pateley Bridge.” - Sue Bint

“Stokesley to Helmsley via Great Broughton/Chop Gate etc.” - Peter Thompson

“Pickering to Whitby Road via Hole of Horcum.” - Heather Ellis

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Out to Middleham and lunch at The Saddle Room.” - Howard Royston Potts

“Halton Moor, Seacroft, Gipton, Chapeltown, then South to Manor Park, Goldthorpe and Thurnscoe, East to Bransholme, Orchard Park and Hessle, North to Tang Hall, Clifton and then finishing off anywhere in Darlington or Middlesbrough… lovely.” - Ian Graham

“York to Helmsley is a nice drive this time of year.” - Paul Darbyshire

“From Bishop Wilton to Garrowby along the top of the Wolds.” - Gerald Alden

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On a double decker bus from Thornton le Dale to Whitby.” - Carol Sessions

“Stocksbridge bypass, Midhopestones, down to Strines Moor.” - Graham Manning

“Grassington to Pateley Bridge and through to Harrogate.”

“Great Givendale.” - Maureen Douglas

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Forge Valley.” - Andrew Benford

“Lofthouse to Pateley Bridge.” - Andrew Buckley

“Up to Dalby Forest - any direction.” - Mark Fraser

“Anywhere in beautiful Yorkshire.” - Nigel Booth

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A59 Harrogate to M6.” - Victoria Beasley

“Easingwold to Hovingham.” - Rosemary Swann