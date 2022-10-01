The Dark Skies Fringe Festival is returning to the Dales in October, so this can be your chance to observe the bright stars from Ingleborough Caves.

With Halloween around the corner, why not spend it with your family at Bolton Castle where you can enjoy a pumpkin trail and fun activities for all ages?

The beautiful scenery and vibrant villages and towns of the Yorkshire Dales means that there is lots to do here, especially during the autumn season.

We have compiled a list of fun events to attend in the Yorkshire Dales in October this year.

Yorkshire Dales Cheese Festival

This popular festival is returning from Friday, October 7 to Monday, October 10, 2022.

It celebrates the delicious produce of the Dales, especially the cheese, with local businesses throughout the National Park hosting their own special events, menus and tastings.

There will be cheesy bites, themed dishes, demonstrations using local ingredients, cookery courses, dining experiences, Yorkshire gin and ales, specially created dairy ice creams and sorbets, jams, jellies, chutneys, locally sourced meat on menus and the chance to meet the chefs themselves.

The event will take place across the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

Early October Craft Fair in Hawes

This event will take place at The Market House in Hawes on Saturday, October 8 and Sunday, October 9 from 10am to 4.30pm and entry is free.

The two-day event will include a wide range of high quality handmade crafts and art products made by local and regional exhibitors.

Crafts will include wooden products, hand made bags, cards, knitwear, toys, paintings, metalwork and photography.

Wensleydale Creamery Cheese Experience

This other event is perfect for cheese lovers and will of course take place at Wensleydale Creamery in Hawes from Friday, October 7 to Monday, October 10.

This year it will feature a brand-new tasting room and at this event you can discover the history of cheese making which spans one thousand years.

Through the guided cheese tasting sessions in the new tasting room, you can find your perfect cheese pairings.

There will also be lots of demonstrations to watch at various times over the weekend and plenty of places to eat at the coffee shop which dates back to 1897 overlooking the stunning view of the Yorkshire Dales.

There is also a cheese and gift shop where you can take something home to commemorate the day.

Late October Craft Fair in Hawes

This event, similar to the Early October Craft Fair, will consist of a variety of handmade items you can buy and will occur across two days from Saturday, October 22 to Sunday, October 23 and admission is free.

The opening times will again be from 10am to 4.30pm and the event will be held at The Market House in Hawes.

Halloween at Bolton Castle

At Bolton Castle you can enjoy a family Halloween extravaganza with a pumpkin trail, witches, skeletons and all things Halloween-themed from October 16 to October 30.

There will also be a storytelling session at 1pm every day from October 22 to October 27. Also the ‘Castle by Lanternlight’ experience will take place on October 24.

The event will be held from 10am to 5pm.

Partial Eclipse of the Sun

You can observe the partial eclipse of the sun, a unique experience, with astrology expert Neill Sanders from Go Stargazing.

Weather need not be an issue as the event will take place indoors if the weather is not good and there will be a presentation to learn all about an eclipse and partial eclipse.

The event will be held at the Dales Countryside Museum on October 25 from 10am to 12pm and you can decorate your own eclipse biscuit.

The Creepy Cosmos

You can join astronomers from the Lime Tree Observatory and Planetarium on October 24 from 7pm to 9pm to learn all about the magical journey through the universe.

The newly built immersive planetarium will offer a glimpse into the real journeys of astronomical objects that even have a Halloween themed story to tell.

There will be telescopes which visitors can use to explore the night sky - weather dependent. All ages are welcome, Halloween costumes are optional. Adult tickets cost £11 while child tickets cost £6.

Pie at Night - Dark Skies Fringe Festival

This event will take place at Fairhursts at Berry’s Cafe and Farm Shop on October 27 from 7am to 10.30pm.

As part of the annual Dark Skies Fringe Festival, astrology enthusiasts can spend an evening stargazing with Martin Whip, the director of the Lime Tree Observatory in Grewelthorpe.

You can enjoy a hot dinner under some of the darkest skies and a presentation before stepping outside for a spot of stargazing and astronomy.

Stargazing Beneath Ingleborough

Another Dark Skies event that will take place at Ingleborough Cave on October 29 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

You can join Pete Collins from Diamond Skies for a guided tour of the Dales at night from Ingleborough Cave.

Autumn Walking in the Dales

You can hike by the fells and valleys around Bainbridge and Semer water in Wensleydale and around Scargill in Upper Wharfedale and Langstrothdale.

The walking event will occur between Monday, October 17 and Friday, October 21 and the walks will be a strenuous 10 to 12 miles every day.

Autumn Art and Craft Fair Leyburn

The event will be held at Yore Mill in Leyburn from Saturday October 8 at 9am to Sunday, October 9 until 5pm.

There will be artists and makers from across the region attending and lots of serving platters for visitors to sample and taste.

