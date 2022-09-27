This year the Dark Skies Fringe Festival takes place in the North York Moors and Yorkshire Dales from Friday, October 21 to Sunday, October 30.

Guests can book in to experience at one of these properties where you can get a first-class seat to observe the bright stars.

Original Cottages, a national property letting company, has compiled a list of its best properties located in the North York Moors and Yorkshire Dales.

Cowslip Retreat, Sleights, North York Moors. (Pic credit: Original Cottages)

The North York Moors and Yorkshire Dales are some of the best locations to see the stars; they are just two of 18 international Dark Sky Reserves.

The festival events are open to the public, whether you are on a family holiday, beginner stargazer or looking to educate yourself on the constellations.

Strands View, Gunnerside, Yorkshire Dales

You can book this property from £1,428 per week for six guests.

Strands View, Gunnerside, Yorkshire Dales. (Pic credit: Original Cottages)

It is completely renovated and modern, an elegant retreat for a weekend getaway to the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

The stone barn conversion provides stunning views of Swaledale from every room and you can host dinners or parties in the outdoor dining and seating area whilst observing thousands of stars.

Cowslip Retreat, Sleights, North York Moors

You can book the property from £939 per week for two guests.

World's End, Middleton, North York Moors. (Pic credit: Original Cottages)

It is a luxurious studio apartment which offers a high-quality holiday home within an open plan space.

You can enjoy the peace and quiet whilst admiring the Esk Valley views, its fields and the steam trains of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway from the lounge area and the garden.

The Barn at Mill View, Ripon, Yorkshire Dales

This property can be booked from the price of £968 per week for four guests.

This light and airy barn offers spacious, modern accommodation and is perfect for a weekend escape in a tranquil setting.

The large open plan living area has stunning views over the surrounding countryside.

French windows lead onto the furnished patio area where you can enjoy breakfast or dinner after a busy day.

World’s End, Middleton, North York Moors

This property can be booked from the price of £645 per week for two guests.

Quirkier than the other properties, this is a converted 1870s van and is designed for a glamping trip.

