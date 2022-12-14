With Yorkshire’s railway lines travelling through dramatic views, historic structures and idyllic landscapes, it’s no surprise that the region is a very popular place for day trips and travel. The region is not just favoured for its walking routes, even railway lines provide fantastic snapshots of its beauty.
Whether you are fascinated by Yorkshire’s history or you enjoy the simple pleasures of unique sights through rural or seaside towns, there is something for everyone. When we asked you on Facebook which train journeys provide the best views of Yorkshire these were your responses.
“Middlesbrough to Whitby - stunning but takes ages,” Rob Wildsmith said.
“York to Malton, passing the hidden Kirkham Abbey, Middlesbrough to Whitby, Pickering to Whitby, Skipton to the Yorks boundary on the way to Carlisle. Pre-Beeching Scarborough to Whitby was a favourite,” Liz Clarke said.
“I still enjoy the Pickering to Whitby [line] especially behind a chuffing steam loco,” Cliff Weston said.
“We’ll mention the TransPennine main line through the Colne Valley and Saddleworth, but we can’t really compete with the Whitby line, the Settle and Carlisle and the Upper Calder Valley,” Slaithwaite and Marsden Action on Rail Transport page said.
“The Esk Valley line between Middlesbrough and Whitby and then the North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) line between Grosmont and Pickering,” Paul Eaton said.
“Skipton to Carnforth is one of the most scenic routes in England,” Raymond Bracewell said.
“Easy, Bolton on Dearne, Goldthorpe and finally stunning Thurscoe,” Keith Gott said.
The most beautiful train journeys in Yorkshire that offer stunning views
Here are the rest of the railway lines you mentioned.
York to Kirby Stephen
Leeds to Carlisle
Hope Valley line
Settle to Carlisle
Huddersfield to Manchester
NYMR
Goat land to Whitby