Yorkshire locals are feeling the pressure amid soaring supermarket prices with certain essential items such as eggs and milk taking the worst hit.

An inflation tracker has shown that food and drink items in supermarkets are rising exponentially, particularly within the last three months, according to Which? A study by the Office for National Statistics has also revealed that this year is at one of the highest levels in more than 40 years.

Which? has found that products at Lidl have the highest levels of inflation, a measure of how quickly prices are rising or falling, with up to 24.9 per cent for one month up to April 30, 2023 and this is closely followed by Aldi at 22.9 per cent. The consumer organisation’s study also found that cheese remains the fastest rising in price of all popular categories of food and drink including milk and yoghurts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This rapid price increase has proven to be challenging for families and individuals alike who are struggling to afford the basic necessities. Many Yorkshire Post readers have expressed their frustration at the dramatic increase in items that normally are not that expensive, including Heinz beans.

Lidl. (Pic credit: Jake Oakley)

However, some also expressed their concerns with the rising cost of dog food. Janice Ashcroft said: “It's the dog food that is so high; it's no wonder people can't afford to keep their beloved dogs.”

There have also been comments on sanitary products.

“Sanitary products… females shouldn't have to pay so much. It's not a luxury, it's a necessity,” Wendy Edmondson said.

“I feel for the poor females... especially school girls; having to stay at home because they can't afford it.”

The most expensive supermarket items according to Yorkshire Post readers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pretty much everything, especially branded names such as Heinz (which I refuse to buy). However the supermarket brands are just as bad, raising prices weekly.” - Gill Paddock

“Salad cream and mayonnaise, can’t even find small bottles!” - Margaret Gomersall

“Washing powder/detergent.” - Marianne Smith

“Dog food, Heinz foods, Kellogg’s… any named brands. I still think eggs, milk, etc are worth every penny .. always try and support British Farmers.” - Andrea Colwill

“Also cheese, butter, eggs.” - Lesley Lavery

“Ketchups, butter and biscuits.” - Eve Tidswell

“I picked up a pack of two chicken breasts this morning and because the chickens had been free range, the cost was £7.50. It got put back.” - Tracey Greenfinch

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All Branded goods. Heinz, Lurpak, and many more have all appeared to use the situation to upgrade prices way above inflation. Shame on them. The Supermarkets are not innocent in this either. As usual everywhere else in the World is seeing falling food prices, and various UK Supermarket and Brand label Front Companies are using their Trade front organisations, to explain its difference here in the UK. The fact is, the longer they hold up excessive prices the longer they hold up excessive profits. UK companies don't like reducing prices.” - Bill O'Hara

“Everything! But Heinz tinned beans and sauces are ridiculous right now. £3.40 for tomato sauce.” - Nicola Davey

“Just essential range at Asda... creeping up every week. Sometimes more money than the better quality stuff. Baffles me.” - Louis Woods

“I noticed the tesco tomato ketchup was 20p more than a ‘proper’ brand today.” - Christina Girgis

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All the everyday food cupboard items plus dairy foods such as milk and butter.” - Emma Samways

“Absolutely everything, disgraceful cashing in by all the supermarkets!!!” - Tracey Brown

“I have to have gluten free food, the bread I buy has been £3 25, for a smallish loaf, it has now gone up to & £3 60 in my opinion this is a rip off - 35 pence increase seems excessive.” - Marge Walton

“Butter... doubled in price.” - Muriel Cross

“Fruit, veg, dairy, crisps, electricity, gas. Just about everything. It's vile greed.” - Jacqueline Shuttleton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The basics: bread, milk, cereal, cheese, fruit, veg.” - Wendie Lazenby

“Gravy mix.” - Jeanette Hall

“Food, even now, is proportionately less than half of typical weekly household food spent in the 70’s. Stop pretending that food is the main problem ‘cos it’s not. Poor planning over the years has pushed up housing costs out of all proportion, and the Government controls which prevented Councils’ ability to use the proceeds from Council House Sales to replenish social housing stock. That’s where the blame for today’s problems lie…” - Ian Kidson

“Absolutely everything it's ridiculous, even the basics. You can spend say 40 quid and have two partially full carrier bags with nothing fancy in them.” - Gill Bates

“Heinz beans and sausage.” - Jack Burris

“Almost everything, alcohol, condiments, sauces, ready meals, frozen chips... Etc.” - Simon Geary

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fish fingers have gone up from £3.25 to £3.99 for a pack of 10, ridiculous!” - Beverly Golesworthy

“How are people supposed to feed themselves let alone kids, pay over inflated bills, council tax, etc, save money for retirement, or pay into a pension, let alone run your own transport…” - Simon Geary

“Kitchen roll and toilet rolls.” - Lesley Lavery

“Butter, milk, cheese, bread, all the basic items, even jam has shot up in price.” - Dani M Stockton

“I was going to buy a jar of bovril .. £4.40!!!!! So I didn't!!” - Jayne Hill

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tomato sauce/Brown sauce: Ridiculous price ! Did not buy. Will do without them.” - Beverley Jones

“Refuse sacks! £4 a roll in Asda.” - Emma Darby

“Fish Fingers were £7.75, last time I bought them they were under £5 I was shocked.” - Sharon Bentley

“Saba salt used to be 40p, now £1.80 in sainsbury.” - Tracy Johnson

“Frozen rhubarb in farm foods, £1 a bag had it for years, they have always said it's a veg that's why I could never find it, now it's in with the frozen fruit £2.50 a bag. Daylight robbery!” - Vera Thompson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Small tin of Heinz ravioli. They used to be 65p, now selling at £1.39.” - Marilyn Wilson

“Cheese. Much cheaper on the continent.” - John Havercroft

“Definitely Lurpak - now at a ridiculous price.” - June Crossland

“I try not to buy branded items anymore, they're taking the Michael, Heinz sausage and beans for £2.” - Meresa Jones

“Coffee six quid a jar for small ones.” - Emma Richmond

“Milk and the farmers aren’t getting the extra money.” - Diane Robinson

“Harpic nearly doubled in price!” - Denise Allport

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fresh meat, frozen chips, Asda battered chicken nuggets is £5.50, Cream, yoghurt, butter, eggs, cheese, toilet roll. Prices have been hiked on everything. Asda is charging the same price as branded products now too which is ridiculous.” - Charlotte Kate Howe

“Everything. Can't see things ever coming down, supermarkets are too greedy.” - June Dove

“All the basics, it’s disgusting!!” - Jan Selby

“Even Aldi prices are getting excessive! Supermarkets are just cashing in!! Transport costs are coming down, but everything else is still going up!!” - Jeanne Marshall

“Aldi midget gems have gone up from 29p to 70p.” - Chris Amos

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Preference hair colour £12, doubled in price at Sainsbury's, disgraceful and all food items.” - Gillian Noon

“Lurpak, Heinz salad cream and pasta.” - Michelle Bowmaker

“Yoghurts are far too expensive.” - Stuart Nicholson

“Toilet rolls.” - Elizabeth Clark

“Cereal couldn’t believe it when I saw branded boxes for over £4!” - Abbi Louise Smith

“Flavoured water at asda was 43 p now 70p a bottle.” - Kevin Pickles

“Fresh fish. Buying frozen fish from Iceland which is delicious and well priced.” - Gill Turner

“Even soda Crystals gone up 100 percent.” - Jean Kirton

“All food no matter what.” - Yvonne Palmer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pasta, ice cream, canned crushed tomatoes.” - Debbie Bennett

“Eggs, butter, cheese, bread, chocolate.” - Kay Wheeler

“OXO cubes. The stock market has gone through the roof!” - Pete Smith

“Bread and basically everything.” - Marion Sylva

“Toilet rolls!” - Cynthia Collins

“Tinned soup.” - Sally Wood

“Cooking Oil.” - Will Moore

“Ketchup and tomato soup.” - Lynn Strickland Boocock

“Heinz products.” - Antony Marshall

“Anything manufactured by Heinz.” - Paul Brent

“Mint sauce £1.95.” - Julie Simmons

“Crunchy nut cornflakes.” - Carolyne Bones

“Midget gems from 39p up to 89p disgusting!!” - Kevin Brewster

“Eggs and butter.” - Kate Edwards

“Gluten free and allergy and intolerance related food.” - Diane Quinn

“Almost everything.” - Barbara J Whittam

“Baked beans.” - Mavis Paxton

“Pork pies.” - Peter Tiernan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everything has doubled more so named brands.” - David Taylor

“Butter.” - Angela Walker

“Toothpaste.” - Dennis Cawood

“Coffee.” - Joan Tatum

“Yorkshire Tea but just about everything to be honest.” - Jean Flanagan

“Everything is over inflated and it makes me wonder if the supermarkets are cashing in.” - Marcelle McGrath

“Cheese.” - Ian Bowler

“Deodorants.” - Jayne Grayson

“Tea bags.” - Alan Anna

“Baby milk.” - Julie Redfern

“Kitchen Roll.” - Anita Wheeler

“Dog food at £40 per kilo, up there with the cost of fillet steak.” - Graham Shelton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Picked a leg of lamb up in Aldi... And it was £35… Aldi.... thirty five quid!!!” - Augustus Ffiennes

“'Yellow ticket' discounted items!” - Ian Franklin

“Purina one cat biscuits £7.40 in Morrisons £2 cheaper in Tesco.” - Jane Sandford

“Kitchen roll and toilet roll.” - Anthony Cox

“Muller Light yoghurts £4.50 for 6. Was £2.00.” - Gillian Creasey

“Covid tests. It's hardly surprising most people aren't bothering to test themselves if they feel ill.” - Liz Hall

“Corned beef! £3.75 everything!” - Kay King

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Gluten free bread. Warburtons Tiger Loaf is now nearly £4.” - Michael Watson

“Razor blades.” - Stuart Gatenby

“Water!!!” - Michelle Dunn

“Tins of kidney beans.” - Nicola Fox

“Leeks.” - Steve Hotrod Gregson

“Sugar. I nearly died today - just over £1.00.” - Belinda Platts

“Nescafé lattes, £1.33 just after lockdown. Now £3.00 in Morrisons, but £1.97 in B&M. This is for eight sachets.” - Amanda Forrester