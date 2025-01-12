The Old Red Bus Station: Shock closure of iconic Yorkshire bar after a decade
The Old Red Bus Station on Vicar Lane in Leeds city centre announced it is closing next weekend.
The post on social media said: "Like many small venues across the country we have faced the unassailable task of fighting the cost of living crisis."
The venue opened a decade ago and has since played host to the likes of Goldie and produced homegrown talent including Leeds-based Yestek.
Yestek's promoter Skelzyhillzy Tobel said on Facebook:
"Absolutely devastating news this. "The old red bus station has been such an important part of Leeds underground night life since it first opened."
The Old Red Bus Station said no one was convinced "their original idea of curating weekly drum & bass and jungle nights in the city, alongside serving vegan ethical food, would work."
The Old Red Bus Station defied the odds and became an iconic breeding grown for grassroots talent.
The closure prompted a rallying cry for people to get out and support their local nightlife venues.
Mr Ripley posted: “This is incredibly sad. The Old Red Bus Station is an incredible venue but the current climate is really tough for smaller clubs right now. *Please* support your local venues and promoters, they're the ones the whole underground music scene is built on - the place where communities are grown, friendships are made and where rising artists learn their trade.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.