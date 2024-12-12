Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The study, led by Professor Lisa Henderson and Dr Emma Sullivan from the University of York, airs on Channel 4 this week in a two-part documentary, hosted by Matt and Emma Willis. Swiped: The School that Banned Smartphones follows what happens when the pupils at a school in Colchester give up their devices for 21 days and aims to spark discussion about the role of technology in children's lives and potential approaches to digital wellbeing.

The extreme total ban approach in the first-of-its kind experiment allows researchers to explore what giving up a smartphone does to young people’s mental health and wellbeing and how it affects their sleep, cognitive abilities and the alertness of the brain.

Prof Henderson says studies that can address causality are a “critical piece of the puzzle” to better understand the psychological costs and benefits of smartphones. They’re necessary, she says, “so we can protect our young people, empower parents to create safe worlds for their children, and be in a stronger position to campaign for the appropriate safeguards and legislation to be put in place”.

Emma and Matt Willis front Channel 4 documentary series, titled Swiped: The School That Banned Smartphones. Photo: BOLDPRINT Studios/Channel 4/PA Wire

"There are lots of pieces of evidence in different ways that point to harmful effects of smartphones,” Prof Henderson says. “You’ll see in the documentary that there are some really hard hitting case studies of children that have been exposed to really horrible content online and subsequently have (taken their own lives) and there are lots of cases that psychiatrists have reported of social media and smartphone addiction leading towards spiralling mental health problems. So there’s a real responsibility to respond quickly and gather high quality data on causality.”

A whole school survey for the documentary, with data from more than 1,000 pupils in years 7 to 11, suggested one in five young people are using their smartphones for over six hours a day – longer than time spent in lessons at school. A recent Education Select Committee report said one in four children now use their phone in a manner resembling behavioural addiction.

Medical doctor, author and television presenter Dr Rangan Chatterjee is one of the experts, scientists, campaigners and politicians featured in the series. “As a society, I really feel we have allowed technology to infiltrate our children’s lives without proper thought,” he says. “For me, this is one of the most urgent societal issues of our time...We need to know which aspects of technology use can help our children and which aspects are in fact harming them.”

Prof Henderson and Dr Sullivan, sleep scientists at York University’s Department of Psychology, used a series of tests to monitor pupils’ behavioural changes before, during and after the experiment. The youngsters filled in questionnaires, self reporting their sleep and mood, with smart technology also being used to measure changes.

School pupils give up their phones for 21 days in the experiment. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

On average, sleep improved after the ban – the group reported falling asleep 20 minutes quicker at night and sleeping an hour longer by the end of the ban. There was a 17 per cent reduction in feelings linked to depression, Dr Sullivan says, and 18 per cent drop in feelings linked to anxiety. Within a week of the ban, there was also an increase in heart rate variability, something the researchers say indicates a positive mood and the ability to regulate emotions and wellbeing.

"(The adolescents) also reported feeling more socially connected after the ban,” Dr Sullivan says. “They were talking to their families more and they seemed to get closer as a group, the people who were doing it, which speaks to taking a collective action approach.”

The team behind the experiment say they now have a better understanding of how smartphone use can impact mental health and sleep. Could it, perhaps, be the catalyst for nationwide change for children under 16? “From a practical implications perspective, it suggests we should be reducing the amount of time that kids should be spending on smartphones to improve their sleep and mental health,” says Prof Henderson. “And that will have a knock on effect for other things - like their performance at school and their employment outcomes later on, their relationship successes...

"It raises the need to get smartphone and social media use up there alongside diet, exercise and sleep as something that is key to having a healthy lifestyle. We need clear messaging. We know we should be eating five fruit and vegetables per day, how much time should we be spending on smartphones to avoid it risking our health?”

Watching the documentary as a parent herself, Prof Henderson was in tears. “What are we doing as a society but also what am I doing as a parent to protect my three kids?...I want people to sit back and question what we’re doing.”

The researchers want people to feel informed and educate, and motivated to make change. “We hope to start discussion within parliament about what we can actually do to address this,” Dr Sullivan says. A total ban, they agree, is probably not the answer, but there are avenues to explore when it comes to mitigating harmful effects of smartphone use, including educating both parents and children and potential regulations.

"This opens up an opportunity to get people to listen,” Prof Henderson says, “and hopefully to initiate change.”