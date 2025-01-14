Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back in 2022, the nation was gripped when Theo and 21 other strangers took to Ardross castle in the Scottish Highlands to take part in the first series of The Traitors.

Described as “the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust”, those taking part hope to win up to £120,000. A group of “faithfuls” try to wean out any traitors in their midst whose job is to secretly murder their fellow players, without getting caught.

"it was very intense,” reflects Theo, a social media marketer and performer. “You had to trust people you had never met in your life.

Theo Mayne. Photo: Submitted by Causeway

"I’m very much a person who wears my heart on my sleeve and I give my all to people until they give me a reason not to trust them so it was a very intense, dramatic environment.”

Theo, who was a faithful throughout the series, was banished by his fellow contestants following an emotionally charged debate around the round table.

But he left a lasting impression on his co-stars and viewers for his bubbly personality and passion for representing people from minority and LGBTQ+ backgrounds.

That passion is one of the reasons he has partnered with Sheffield-based modern slavery charity Causeway for their Stand With Survivors This Winter campaign.

The campaign aims to build awareness, allyship and education around the challenges modern slavery survivors face in the UK.

The national charity says that this winter an estimated 100,000 people in the UK will be trapped in modern slavery and across the country, people will be working for free, or for wages as low as 20p an hour, while their abusers profit from their misery.

It is urging people to support the campaign, helping to fund key services that support survivors of modern slavery abuses on their recovery journeys.

Theo has recently completed a 10km run to support the charity and hopes to be involved in a cabaret night later in the year.

By working with Causeway, he hopes to highlight how the charity has “such a positive impact in such a negative world”.

“There’s very dark things that go on in the world, like modern day slavery...It’s very important to highlight that as much as the world is a dark space, we can still help people. Their work is very important and I’m proud to stand with the survivors of modern day slavery.”

Causeway works to create lasting change for marginalised and vulnerable people, including survivors of modern slavery and those caught in cycles of exploitation and crime.

It has been supporting people for more than 10 years and we currently works with over 2,000 service users each year.