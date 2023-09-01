The owners of a community pub in a Yorkshire village have been forced to cancel the lease of the tenant due to operate the business for its first trading period since 2008.

The Traveller’s Rest in Skeeby, near Richmond, only re-opened in May after being closed for 15 years, during which villagers had fought with a property developer to stop the building being turned into housing. When his planning application was finally refused, he sold the pub to 260 shareholders who now manage it themselves.

They decided The Traveller’s would be run on a leasehold contract, which was awarded to Chris Wallace, director of the Richmond Brewing Company. However, in August the brewery forfeited its own tenancy on a unit at The Station in Richmond, and is now trading without premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Traveller’s will now be closed for a short period, but will re-open on a temporary tenancy while a new licensee is sought.

The Traveller's Rest in Skeeby near Richmond..

A statement from the Skeeby Community Pub Society read: "With immediate effect The Travellers Rest, Skeeby will be closed for a short period.

"The community owned pub, which re-opened earlier in May after a 15-year closure, has over 260 shareholders and is a popular choice for those seeking home cooked food and real ales in a lovingly restored country pub. It has attracted enormous local support and is home to darts and quoits teams, with regular bingo and quiz nights. The recent bank holiday BBQ was a huge success and was welcomed by people enjoying live music and good food in the extensive beer garden.

"SCPS has been working tirelessly alongside the tenant to try and overcome various issues. However, despite everyone's best efforts the tenant has not found it possible to meet the terms of the lease. Therefore, SCPS have served notice to the tenant, which has resulted in forfeiture of the lease with immediate effect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Two former board members have agreed to temporarily take the tenancy (independently of SCPS) under a ‘Tenancy at Will’ agreement. This means that the pub can remain open as usual while we seek a long-term tenant. The pub will be closed for a short time to carry out essential stock taking and handover but will re-open in the coming days under the usual stewardship of manager Karen McGhee and her team.

“We will be starting the recruitment process for a new tenant in the coming weeks which will include an open day to attract potential applicants. Further details will be available in due course. Please be assured this is not a decision we have taken lightly. However, we feel our actions are in the best interest of all concerned.”