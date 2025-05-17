The Willow York: My memories as a regular at York's most notorious disco ten years on

The Willow is back.

Those are four words I never thought I’d write. York’s most notorious Chinese restaurant-turned-disco closed its doors in 2015. The days of swiping an armful of prawn crackers from the till while you ordered your £1 Apple Sourz shots and waited for the DJ to start playing Don’t Stop Believing seemed dead forever.

If you know what I’m talking about, you know. But if you don’t, let me fill you in. For 42 years, the top floor of a building on York’s Coney Street was given over to a nightclub which saw generations flock to its sticky dancefloors. By day, rumour had it that The Willow was a Chinese restaurant, though I never knew anyone to eat there. But come 11pm and the tables would be pushed to one side, the DJ would set up, and the queues - sometimes an hour long - would begin.

It was worth it. You’d arrive early to get your enormous Willow stamp plastered on your hand, ascend the perilous staircase and have a quick dance and one drink to keep the staff happy. Then you’d nip back out to cocktail bars and slightly more reputable establishments for a couple of hours - until you were ready for the night to turn wild.

The playlist? Questionable. The only criteria seemed to be the cheesier the better. My memories are a little hazy but I do remember there was a lot of Come On Eileen, Christmas songs played in the middle of summer, and I think at least once I got kicked out for knocking a table over during Gangnam Style.

Not for the Willow clubbers the sleek ambiance and heavy beats that come with more sophisticated venues. No cloakroom, just a cupboard to dump your coat and cross your fingers it’d still be there at the end of the night. I have a feeling if you tried to order a cocktail, you’d have been laughed out of the place.

There was an irony to all this: the people in the Willow tended to be among the great and good of York’s millennial indie sleaze era. We wore our disdain for “proper nightclubs” as a badge of honour. Behind the bar was a poster with all the lost driving licenses stuck to it, a true Who’s Who. There was a strict ‘regulars only’ policy on Fridays and Saturdays and quite frankly, my consideration as a regular still makes me feel a tiny bit smug at the grand old age of 33.

When the owner, Tommy Fong, announced in 2015 that the Willow was closing down, I was nearly 24. Always a little bit of an old soul, my partying days were already fading and I didn’t make the last night - where Tommy gave away the furnishings and a mass sit-in ensued full of those who had found joy on its dancefloor.

For a few years afterwards, people would leave subtle graffiti on the old door leading up to The Willow, and each time I walked past, it felt like a little wink to remind me that once upon a time, a very weird sort of magic happened up those stairs.

So when I found out that for one night only, The Willow will be remembered at a special event at nearby City Screen Picturehouse as part of York’s Festival of Ideas, I was gleeful. Tommy Fong’s daughter, Vicki Fong, now an art lecturer, will be there to discuss her graphic designs which gave it such a strong identity. There will be clips played of some of the most iconic nights, the old playlist will be dusted off and I’m even told there will be prawn crackers.