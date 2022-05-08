The words and phrases you only understand if you have a Yorkshire dad.

We don't know why this happens, but as soon as a man from God's Own County becomes a parent, these phrases seem to become part of their everyday language.

And though it may baffle some of our southern friends, its just part and parcel for the people of Yorkshire.

We asked our Facebook audience "What is the most Yorkshire dad saying?" and we were flooded with hundreds of responses.

From the classic, "Was tha born in a barn?", our audience shared their favourite typical 'dad sayings' from their childhood - as well as some of the phrases they love to use now they are parents themselves!

Phrases you only understand if you have a Yorkshire dad

Starting with one that most people will be familiar with, Carroll Kitchen, said: "Switch lights off it's like Blackpool illuminations in here!"

Anita Hogan said: "'Going to see a man about a dog'... I never did get one..."

Mandy Rowbottom said: "Put wood in hole".

Sue Whitaker said: "Get that muck off thee face."

Sue Ellerington said: "'Tha makes a better door than a winda' when you stood in front of the TV or something he wanted to see".

Kirsty Parrish Cox said: "Turn big light off, do we own YEB?"

Sally Brough said: "As an expression of surprise my great grandma used to say "Well! I'll go to the foot of our stairs". I never understood its origins."

Cherril Cliff said: "I'm going to give you a long knock from a short distance."

Sandy Waller said: "'Does tha want a clip behind lug oil?' In other words do as you are told."

Tracey Clegg said: "It's a bit black over Bill's mothers!"

Shirley Corcoran said: "'My they must a seen thee coming' when told price of something you bought".

Tina Milner said: "If the wind changes you'll stay like that".

Les Dobson Beaumont said: "Owt fu nowt, thars not worth a brass farthing".