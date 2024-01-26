The Yorkshire Post features highlights: Del Boy and Jay hit the road, and you're never too old to start a business or play for England
The BBC is bringing Only Fools and Horses legend David Jason and Jay Blades from The Repair Shop together for David And Jay’s Touring Toolshed. We spoke to both of them.
For many, the dream of running their own business is just that but for an increasing number of people of a certain age the dream is set to become a reality. Research by Virgin StartUp sees 2024 as being the year for silver start-ups following a 10 per cent increase in Start Up Loan applications for the over 55’s in the past year alone.
It was Family Mediation Week and Yorkshire law firm Rollits had their say on the process which can help avoid lengthy disputes. Well worth a read if you are going through this situation.
North Yorkshire blacksmith James Wilkinson has created a memorial elephant sculpture in tribute to woman who died of brain tumour. James worked with a galvanizing firm to preserve a memorial sculpture, ensuring it remains a fitting tribute to Emily Oliver who died in 2019.
And finally, you're never too old to follow your football dream thanks to walking football. One man is on a mission to play for England and you can read his story of how he plans to do it.
