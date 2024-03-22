The Yorkshire Post features highlights: From Lily Savage and Sarah Lancashire to Joe Root and Geoff Boycott
Happy Valley’s critically lauded finale was a standard fixture of all the top TV end-of-year lists as 2023 drew to a close. Will Johnston, joint CEO of Lookout Point, the production company behind the Calderdale drama, had a front row seat to a television triumph and we spoke to him.
A new ITV documentary, The Life And Death Of Lily Savage, honours the beginnings of the late TV presenter Paul O’Grady’s career. Abi Jackson reports.
For more than 30 years Bradford-based Mind The Gap has given opportunities for people with learning disabilities and autism to develop the skills needed for a life in theatre, music, dance and other performing arts – and lays claim to being the most comprehensive organisation of its kind in the region. Joe Blow visited them to find out more.
Four care leavers in Yorkshire have shared their stories for Social Work Week – and told how key interventions kept them on the right path in life.
Having a front row seat to major sporting and cultural events is the privilege which often drives many would-be journalists to want to turn their dreams into reality.
Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess talks about how his listening parties became a lifeline and how he landed a slot with Sir Paul McCartney. Naomi Clarke reports.
