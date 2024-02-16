The Yorkshire Post features highlights: From Poirot and Pictureville to love letter films about nature
Battle Scars is a survivor-led charity which exists to help people who self-harm. Founder and CEO Jenny Groves told our features writer John Blow about how it started and why it is necessary.
Sir David Suchet is known to audiences around the world for playing Agatha Christie’s Hercule Poirot. Before a trip to Leeds next month, he spoke with us about his career.
Bradford’s Pictureville Cinema had to shut suddenly last year. But while they work on reopening, staff are putting on screenings just over the road.
Hugging trees, forest bathing and swimming in her pond all help the Men Behaving Badly star Caroline Quentin’s wellbeing. She explained why.
And as the world celebrated Valentine’s Day last week, York St John University’s Cinema and Social Justice project, York Business School and the Yorkshire and North East Film Archives announced the online release of their celebrated love letter film, Nature Matters.
We have launched a weekly Yorkshire Lifestyle newsletter, sending highlights from the features team directly to your email inbox. We’ll be including everything from theatre and restaurant reviews to our magazine stories, arts and culture content, fashion, property and more. To sign up, visit www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/newsletter
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.