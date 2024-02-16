The Yorkshire Post features highlights: From Poirot and Pictureville to love letter films about nature

Battle Scars is a survivor-led charity which exists to help people who self-harm. Founder and CEO Jenny Groves told our features writer John Blow about how it started and why it is necessary.

Sir David Suchet is known to audiences around the world for playing Agatha Christie’s Hercule Poirot. Before a trip to Leeds next month, he spoke with us about his career.

Bradford’s Pictureville Cinema had to shut suddenly last year. But while they work on reopening, staff are putting on screenings just over the road.

York St John University’s Cinema and Social Justice project, York Business School and the Yorkshire and North East Film Archives has released their film "Nature Matters'.

Hugging trees, forest bathing and swimming in her pond all help the Men Behaving Badly star Caroline Quentin’s wellbeing. She explained why.

