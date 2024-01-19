The Yorkshire Post features highlights this week
After benefitting from the charity herself, a young West Yorkshire cancer survivor has joined the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust’s Youth Advisory Group, which is an invaluable link between the hundreds of young people the charity supports every year and its Board of Trustees.
The impact of food waste on the environment is an issue which has gained prominence in recent years. Now, a Yorkshire branch of Marks & Spencer has been praised for its “vital role” in helping the company deliver surplus meal packages.
Scarborough artist Angela Knipe has been creating since she was five in a variety of mediums. Eighty years on, her work can be seen in a new exhibition.
Hull money bloggers are offering budgeting tips they’ve learned after being £43,000 in debt. Ricky and Naomi Willis, creators of the Skint Dad blog, give their valuable advice in a new book on how to keep more money in your pocket.
And finally, calorie counting is less important than eating the right 'medicinal' foods, says a leading bariatric surgeon.
