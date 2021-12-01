The Yorkshire streets with the fastest and slowest broadband connections

Wistaston Road in Crewe is the slowest street for broadband in the UK, according to new research by comparison site Uswitch.com.

The street clocked an average download speed of just 0.24Mbps, which means it would take more than 48 hours to download a two-hour HD film.

Crossways South in Doncaster - which had an average speed of under 0.35Mbps - came fifth on the list of streets with the slowest connections, behind Grand Road, Banchory, in Scotland; Dutchells Copse, Horsham, West Sussex and Cornwall Avenue in Manchester.

One of the fastest streets for broadband can be found in Yorkshire - but so can one of the slowest

In contrast, the fastest street in the UK – Haul Fryn in Birchgrove, Swansea – had average speeds of 882Mbps, meaning that the same two-hour film could be downloaded in just 47 seconds.

The Yorkshire street making the list for the fastest speeds was Billingbauk Drive in Bramley, Leeds, which came sixth.. All of the top 10 streets had average speeds of 699Mbps or faster.

According to Uswitch, the number of broadband users accessing faster speeds is growing, with 43 per cent of users getting superfast speeds of at least 30Mbps, compared to just 22 per cent six years ago, but the firm urged residents to check their local broadband speed availability as many could be eligible for an upgrade.

“Britain’s broadband keeps getting quicker every year, but parts of the country continue to be left behind,” Uswitch broadband expert Ernest Doku said.

“At a time when so many of us rely on our broadband for work, streaming films and TV, and gaming, it’s hard to imagine how frustrating such a slow connection must be.

“It’s great to witness the increased uptake of ultrafast broadband, but we don’t want to see large swathes of the country left behind on shoddy connections that aren’t cutting it for modern life.

“Initiatives like the Universal Service Obligation and Project Gigabit are helping improve connections at both ends of the spectrum, but there is a lot more to be done so consumers don’t get left behind.