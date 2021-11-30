Man died after suffering serious head injury in North Yorkshire pub assault

Alan Barefoot, 32, had become a father again weeks before he died in October 2021

Alan Barefoot died at James Cook University Hospital on Sunday, October 24, eight days after he was knocked unconscious outside The Royal Thirsk.

Jonathan Heath, senior coroner for North Yorkshire, said the provisional cause of death is a blunt head injury, when he opened an inquest into the 32-year-old’s death in Northallerton today.

The inquest has been adjourned and will resume at a later date, which has not been set.

North Yorkshire Police has launched a murder investigation and arrested four people who have been released under investigation, but no one has been charged.

The force said there was an altercation inside the pub which “spilled onto the street” at around 9.45pm on Saturday, October 16 and Mr Barefoot, from South Kilvington, died in hospital after the assault without regaining consciousness.

His girlfriend Charlotte, who gave birth to their daughter a few weeks before the assault, described him as “an all-round brilliant person”.

Speaking after the investigation was launched, she said: “He was also the best daddy to our newborn daughter and our hearts have been shattered into a million pieces. It’s not possible to put into words how much we will miss him.

“If anyone has any information about the incident leading to Alan’s death, I hope you come forward and speak to the police.

“Not only because it’s the right thing to do, but for the sake of our daughter, who now has to face the rest of her life without her beloved daddy in her life“.

Detective inspector Steve Menzies, the senior investigating officer, said: “We are determined to find all of those responsible for this attack which has claimed the life of a young father, who’s baby is just a few weeks old.

“We will also do all that we can to trace everyone who witnessed the incident.

“I am urging anyone who saw the incident, or has any information which could help the investigation, to please get in touch with us immediately if they haven’t yet come forward.

“This includes anyone who has taken photographs or video footage of the incident to get in touch, as this could be invaluable in supporting our investigation.