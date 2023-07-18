Whether it is a John Lewis, trees or easy access for cars, Yorkshire locals have listed things missing from Sheffield City Centre that would improve the area.

It is the locals, residents, visitors and independent business owners that enhance the tourism for cities in Yorkshire such as Sheffield.

However, sadly there are various aspects of the city that have created controversy, from the tree scandal to the bus gate installed on Arundel Gate. Sheffield City Council has sparked anger among locals for various decisions.

We’ve asked Yorkshire Post readers what they think is missing from Sheffield City Centre and would enhance the city - here are your suggestions.

Meadowhall shopping centre, Sheffield. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Things missing from Sheffield City Centre according to Yorkshire residents

“Sheffield City centre needs its heart put back. It certainly needs it.” - Betty Ann Winkley

“John Lewis without a doubt.” - Graham Walkland

“Decent shops.” - Alice Miller

Sheffield Cathedral. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

“A big lake. Sadly people don't go to shops unless it's a place like Meadowhall where they can wander about in the warm and dry or air conditioned building. Amazon and other buying sites have destroyed the high street allowing you to buy anything from the comfort of your own home. Thousands of options for everything you think you need.” - David Jackson

“Better road access, better car parking, better independent shops. Like many others, going into Sheffield Centre these days is a ‘distress purchase’.” - Paul Gregory

“Lived in Sheffield for years and still cannot work out where the city centre is.” - June O'donnell

“Good shops.” - Deborah Shellcock

“Nice weather.” - Tom Dbl

“Trees!” - Grand Old Uke of York

“I agree..its heart! Get rid of the empty shops and let's bring them up alive again. I went last Saturday afternoon after not visiting for a while...not going back anytime soon though! Barnsley centre is alive with coffee shops, market stalls, cafes etc and shoppers having a great experience.as an example.” - Lynne Holmes

“Barnsley market.” - Andrew Bucklee

“Steel.” - Pauline Chadwick

“A new council.” - Barrie Hutchinson

“A retail heart but so does every other town and city these days.” - Graham Way

“Care for our community assets, The library and art gallery.” - Bracken Moorland

“A pie and mash shop.” - Phil Rowland

“Castle.” - Joseph Rodgers

“Department stores.” - Linda Geeson

“All the foot traffic that goes to Meadowhell, and decent stores, Cole Bros, Cockaynes, Walsh ‘s; Redgates, Suggs, Stewart and Stewart, Saxone; Fattorini; Wilson Peck; Austen Reed, Horne Bros; Davies.” - Mike Sayles

“Money money money investment lower rates get some good independent shops.” - Neil Smith

“Life, it’s had it sucked out for decades, out of town shops and to many students in one place, Leeds is following & will become a ghost town, full of well off students & drugees on the scrounge.” - Paul Tansley

“Public toilets.” - Neil Taylor

“Parking Spaces not bus lanes and cycle lanes.” - Martin Whittlestone

“A sensible, down to earth Council that doesn't bicker at each other and doesn't take back handers.” - Glenn Arthur Taylor

“Where do you start.. Start by encouraging cars and not treating them as the work of the devil. Decent shops. Oh hang on, the rents and rates kill those off. Let’s just stick with charity shops.. Needs a root and branch makeover which will never happen with the council's policies.” - Anthony Westwood