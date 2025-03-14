Thirsk Market Place: Discount store plans for North Yorkshire market town set for refusal
Plans by a discount store to open a new branch in a former Barclays Bank are set to be rejected.
Officers have recommended that Yorkshire Trading Company’s proposal for the building in Thirsk Market Place should be refused when councillors meet next week.
The scheme would see the existing former bank and a new 545 square metre extension at the rear of the building used by the store, with two flats created on the first floor.