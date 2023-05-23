Phillip Schofield has recently stepped down from presenting ITV’s daytime show This Morning alongside Holly Willoughby - these are the celebrities Yorkshire residents think should replace him.

On May 20, 2023, the former This Morning presenter agreed to quit the show with immediate effect after more than 20 years in the role. This move came following reports that his relationship with co-host Holly had deteriorated.

ITV decided that “the current situation [could] not go on”. The strain on their relationship began in September 2022 when Phillip and Holly evoked controversy for not joining the queue with the rest of the public, when filming for This Morning at the lying in state of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall.

ITV said that Phillip was escorted from the press gallery by government staff, and did not file past the Queen’s coffin; social media users compared their actions with the likes of other celebrities such as David Beckham and Susanna Reid, who both queued for hours with members of the public.

Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield and team of This Morning. (Pic credit: Tristan Fewings / Getty Images)

Who should replace Phillip Schofield on This Morning?

We asked Yorkshire Post readers who they thought should replace Phillip on the ITV show.

From football managers Sam Allardyce and Marcelo Bielsa to singer-songwriter Shaun Ryder and Celebrity Juice presenter Keith Lemon, here are your suggestions.

“Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle.” - Janet King

“Someone who speaks the truth, sticks up for our country, sticks up for our rights and doesn’t talk s##t!.” - Rob Holliday

“Piers Morgan he’d liven it up a bit.” - Debbie Richmond

“Martin Lewis until he becomes Prime Minister.” - Paul Tansley

“Josie [Gibson] and Vernon [Kay].” - Carole Edmondson

“David Potts, this would be worthy of watching. We would have such a giggle as he’s full of fun, go on itv let’s add some fun and laughter to our morning tv.” - Sharon Maria

“I think Emma and Matt [Willis] would be great.” - Julie Tommins

“I think the show should have a whole panel of guest presenters to keep changing things up. Like they say, nobody should be bigger than the show itself. I think on the Tv show Loose women - they do something similar and change it around. They have a whole panel that they mix around each day and week.. It brings in new presenters and dynamics that these TV producers may not have noticed before. They could even bring on some None Showbiz presenters and give them a chance that have never had the opportunity before.” - Carolyn Cartwright

“Stewart Lee and Richard Herring.” - Peter Nixon

“Sir Patrick Moore and change whole format to being about astronomy.” - Jonathan DK

“Rochelle & Marvin, lovely couple X.” - Kristen Clark

“Count Arthur Strong.” - Alan Jenkins

“Shaun Ryder.” - Jake Temp

“Josie or Rochelle. Holly won't want Rochelle because Rochelle is a proper golden girl and would take the shine away from Holly.” - Viv Issott

“Anne Diamond, always a good presenter. I don't watch it anymore.” - Jessie Moss

“Keith Lemon.” - Paul Hadwick

“Bring back Richard and Judy.” - David Howell

“Chris Evans.” - Dave Nelson

“Ant & Dec.” - Samantha Sayles

“Ronan Keating.” - Neil Robinson

“JENNY AND LEE from Gogglebox.” - Chris Cook

“Giles and Mary from Gogglebox.” - George Wegg

“Marcelo Bielsa.” Steven Terence

“Roy Chubby Brown.” - Andy Carr

“Karl Pilkington.” - Kimberley Standring

“Dan Walker.” - Steve Bottomley

“Alan Carr.” - Chris Le Bean Donkin

“David and Victoria [Beckham].” - Louise Upton

“Sam Allardyce.” - Dale Brown

“Bradley Walsh.” - Carol Butler

“Joel Dommett.” - Sue Oliver

“Stephen Mulhern.” - Steve Ball

“Joe Pasquale.” - Mike Walters